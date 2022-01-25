Tachyum Selected for Pan-European Project Enabling 1 AI Zettaflop in 2024

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tachyum™ today announced that it was selected by the Slovak Republic to participate in the latest submission for the Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEI), to develop Prodigy 2 for HPC/AI. Prodigy 2 for HPC/AI will enable 1 AI Zettaflop and more than 10 DP Exaflops computers to support superhuman brain-scale computing by 2024 for under €1B. As part of this selection, Tachyum could receive a 49 million Euro grant to accelerate a second-generation of its Tachyum Prodigy® processor for HPC/AI in a 3-nanometer process.

The IPCEI program can make a very important contribution to sustainable economic growth, jobs, competitiveness and resilience for industry and the economy in the European Union. IPCEI will strengthen the EU’s open strategic autonomy by enabling breakthrough innovation and infrastructure projects through cross-border cooperation and with positive spill-over effects on the internal market and society as a whole.

Even though global semiconductor demand has exploded, Europe's share of the market has shrunk. By announcing the proposed European Chips Act, President Ursula von der Leyen sent a strong economic signal to EU member states about the need to achieve technological sovereignty. The Act builds on the European Alliance on Processors and Semiconductor Technologies which was launched in July 2021. The strategic project that Tachyum has been selected for will result in a major inflection point for the data center industry and the democratization of AI.

According to Europe 2020’s economic strategy, IT is one of the key drivers for smart, sustainable and inclusive growth. Its ability to transform the structures and dynamics of European society enables people to organize their lives and businesses in new ways, manage information and learn throughout their lives, and contribute to the pool of online knowledge. Because of the importance of these projects, pan-European research and innovation, like that in which Tachyum has been invited to participate, represent an advancement of common European interests.

Tachyum’s Prodigy processor can run HPC applications, convolutional AI, explainable AI, general AI, bio AI, and spiking neural networks, plus normal data center workloads, on a single homogeneous processor platform, using existing standard programming models. Without Prodigy, hyperscale data centers must use a combination of disparate CPU, GPU and TPU hardware, for these different workloads, creating inefficiency, expense, and the complexity of separate supply and maintenance infrastructures. Using specific hardware dedicated to each type of workload (e.g. data center, AI, HPC), results in underutilization of hardware resources, and more challenging programming, support, and maintenance. Prodigy’s ability to seamlessly switch among these various workloads dramatically changes the competitive landscape and the economics of data centers.

“As we near the completion of our first phase of delivering Prodigy to market in order to transform data centers throughout the world, we have already begun work on the next generation of Prodigy processors that will enable us to help transform economic opportunities for society at large,” said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, founder and CEO of Tachyum. “The importance of AI and supercomputers cannot be underestimated. Being selected as a key participant in this IPCEI allows us to reimagine how we can best revolutionize industry by developing a 3nm version of Prodigy that will enable superhuman brain-scale computing. We look forward to working with the commission and contributing to the success of this project.”

Follow Tachyum

https://twitter.com/tachyum

https://www.linkedin.com/company/tachyum

https://www.facebook.com/Tachyum/

About Tachyum

Tachyum is transforming AI, HPC, public and private cloud data center markets with Prodigy, the world’s first Universal Processor that delivers industry-leading performance, cost, and power efficiency for both specialty and general-purpose computing. When Prodigy processors are provisioned in a hyperscale data center, they enable all AI, HPC, and general-purpose applications to run on one hardware infrastructure, saving companies billions of dollars per year. A fully functional Prodigy emulation system is currently available to select customers and partners for early testing and software development. With data centers currently consuming over 3% of the planet’s electricity, predicted to be 10% by 2025, the ultra-low power Prodigy Universal Processor is critical, if we want to continue doubling worldwide data center capacity every four years. Tachyum, Co-founded by Dr. Radoslav Danilak with its flagship product Prodigy, is marching towards tape out and chip sampling in 2022, with software emulations and an FPGA-based emulator running native Linux available to early adopters. The company is building the world’s fastest 64 AI exaflops supercomputer in 2022 in the EU with Prodigy chips. Tachyum has offices in the United States and Slovakia. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.