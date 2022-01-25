The Standard Partners with Corestream to Streamline Voluntary Benefits

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Standard Insurance Company (The Standard), a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individuals, is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with Corestream. Joining forces with Corestream, a leading voluntary benefits provider, helps empower streamlined benefits management in an easy-to-use and centralized platform.

“The Standard actively strives to improve the overall customer experience for our clients through partnerships that power better benefits-administration integration and streamlined processes,” said Dayna Kirk, vice president of Customer Service and Voluntary Benefits for The Standard. “By aligning with Corestream, we’re able to provide a positive enrollment experience through an easy-to-use platform backed by insurance products that matter most to employees.”

According to results of a recent survey conducted by Corestream, three in four employees consider voluntary benefits as a deciding factor to join or stay with a company. The Standard and Corestream’s partnership scales the distribution and adoption of voluntary benefits to become an integral part of protecting and enhancing employees’ livelihood. The platform can also provide positive effects on recruitment and retention efforts, supporting life insurance, long-term and short-term disability, accident insurance, hospital indemnity and critical illness benefits.

“With growing interest from employers and employees for additional benefits, the partnership will allow ease of use for employers and brokers, making it simple to administer current benefits programs while implementing newer ones, and creating a seamless experience for employees across all of their voluntary benefit choices,” said Sharon Broadway, senior vice president of Partnerships at Corestream. “By removing barriers, streamlining administration and optimizing the user experience, we’re able to become a powerful tool in the arsenal of HR teams, brokers, vendors and employers, while providing employees with choices to support their individual needs.”

Partnership benefits include:

Lighter administrative burden — Corestream reduces administrative burdens faced by employers and brokers by managing all complex processes.

Corestream reduces administrative burdens faced by employers and brokers by managing all complex processes. Easier enrollment — Simplified processes and robust employee communications save time and provide a better employee experience.

Simplified processes and robust employee communications save time and provide a better employee experience. Higher employee engagement — The platform’s ease-of-use can provide a positive user experience, allowing employees to feel valued and engaged.

The platform’s ease-of-use can provide a positive user experience, allowing employees to feel valued and engaged. Transparency and convenience — Brokers, employers and employees can use Corestream’s centralized platform and have access to concierge customer support.

Brokers, employers and employees can use Corestream’s centralized platform and have access to concierge customer support. Cost-savings — Corestream's centralized processes help drive cost savings by lowering administrative expenses and reducing enrollment complexity.

About The Standard

The Standard is a family of companies dedicated to helping customers achieve financial well-being and peace of mind. In business since 1906, we are a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individuals. Our products include group and individual disability insurance, group life, dental and vision insurance, voluntary (employee-paid) benefits, absence management services, and retirement plans and annuities for employers and individuals. For more information about The Standard, visit standard.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

The Standard is the marketing name for StanCorp Financial Group, Inc., and its subsidiaries: Standard Insurance Company, The Standard Life Insurance Company of New York, Standard Retirement Services, Inc., StanCorp Mortgage Investors, Inc., StanCorp Investment Advisers, Inc., StanCorp Real Estate, LLC, and StanCorp Equities, Inc.

About Corestream

Corestream is a leading provider of voluntary benefits technology. The company’s platform scales the promotion and adoption of benefits to protect and enhance employees’ livelihoods. The platform removes barriers, streamlines administration and improves the user experience. For more information, visit Corestream.com.