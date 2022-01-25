Glytec And Nebraska Medicine Establish Strategic Partnership to Advance Patient Safety and Innovation Around Insulin Management

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glytec, the only provider of cloud-based insulin management software across the continuum of care, today announced a new strategic partnership with Nebraska Medicine to advance patient safety and innovation around insulin management. Nebraska Medicine will implement Glytec’s eGlycemic Management System® (eGMS) across all 800 beds at its two hospitals –Nebraska Medical Center and Bellevue Medical Center. In addition, Nebraska Medicine and Glytec will join forces on research and development initiatives to improve the safety and efficacy of insulin management across all hospital departments.

“This partnership brings the resources and talents of two leading organizations together to improve how all caregivers in a hospital manage patient insulin,” said Dr. Michael Ash, chief transformation officer at Nebraska Medicine and vice chancellor of Information and Technology for the University of Nebraska Medical Center. “We started looking at Glytec to enhance capabilities for our pharmacy team, but it became clear that our entire organization, from doctors and nurses to information technology, would see tremendous benefit. We knew our team would want to push the boundaries of the technology to drive value for our patients and our business to become leaders in glycemic control. Formalizing that drive for innovation through a strategic partnership with Glytec made perfect sense.”

Decades of clinical research have shown that optimal glycemic management in the hospital positively impacts patient outcomes and business performance. Studies have shown that keeping patients in target range with Glytec’s eGMS can reduce 30-day readmissions by up to 68% and cut length of stay by up to 3.2 days. One of Glytec’s partners published findings on the financial impact of improving glycemic management among patients amounting to $9 million of cost savings in the first year. The impact of poorly managed blood sugar as a result of lack of treatment or treatment with dated protocols includes immune dysfunction, higher rates of infection, a longer length of hospital stay, complications and even death.

“Diabetes and hyperglycemia are a second ongoing pandemic affecting the health of our patients,” said Andjela Drincic, MD, FACP, medical director, Diabetes and Endocrinology Center and assistant professor, UNMC Internal Medicine Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolism. “At Nebraska Medicine we have been recognized as national leaders in inpatient glycemic control. Through this partnership with Glytec, we expect to get patients into their target blood sugar range faster and for them to stay within tighter parameters, positively impacting their clinical outcomes regardless of their initial reason for hospitalization.”

Glytec’s eGMS centers on Glucommander™, the only cloud-based, FDA-cleared software able to personalize IV and SubQ insulin dosing support for patients with and without diabetes. The suite of tools in the EHR-integrated eGMS platform guides clinicians to achieve best practice care and workflows by alerting them of patients in glycemic disarray, providing personalized treatment recommendations and providing safety guardrails that enhance patient safety. Through this partnership, Glytec and Nebraska Medicine will collaborate closely on research and pilot programs for improving inpatient insulin management using Glytec’s computer-guided dosing software. These initiatives will focus on clinical and technical innovation in areas that could include data and analytics, regulatory engagement, workflow development and other areas the teams identify for improving safety, quality and cost of care.

“Nebraska Medicine is known nationally and internationally for its leadership in endocrinology. Implementing our eGMS across its hospitals and dedicating specific resources to share feedback and embark on joint research initiatives will create a powerful environment for pushing the field of glycemic management forward,” said John Downey, chief commercial officer at Glytec. “As leadership at hospitals across the country place a growing focus on their hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia rates as a result of new CMS reporting measures announced this year, our work with Nebraska Medicine will be an important resource to further our study of how clinicians manage blood sugar in the hospital and continuously develop innovative solutions that enhance patient safety.”

To learn more about the upcoming CMS measures and how Glytec can help, please visit https://glytecsystems.com/cms-glycemic-management-measures/.

About Nebraska Medicine

Our mission is to lead the world in transforming lives to create a healthy future for all individuals and communities through premier educational programs, innovative research and extraordinary patient care. Learn more at NebraskaMed.com.

About Glytec

Glytec is the insulin management software company for healthcare providers focused on improving the quality and cost of care. Its FDA-cleared titration software and proprietary algorithms power the only solution capable of delivering personalized diabetes treatment recommendations across the continuum of care, from hospital to home. With ongoing support from its team of doctors, nurses and technologists headquartered outside of Boston, Glytec improves outcomes and controls costs for the large population of patients requiring insulin treatment – including those with and without a diagnosis of diabetes. For more information, follow Glytec on Twitter (@Glytec) and LinkedIn, or visit www.GlytecSystems.com.

MAR-0000737 Rev 1.0