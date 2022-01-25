King Kullen Picks CitrusAd to Power Digital Retail Media

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--King Kullen, recognized by the Smithsonian Institution as America’s First Supermarket, has selected CitrusAd’s retail media platform to boost online and instore sales for CPG suppliers.

A recent grocery study across multiple categories demonstrated the impact CitrusAd can have to a brand’s online sales and in-store sales. Four campaigns went live for one week only and the advertised SKUs experienced an average 97% lift in online sales plus an average 26.5% increase for in-store sales in just one week of being live. When the campaigns were switched off, the SKUs experienced an average 53% drop in online sales from the previous advertised week online and a 24.5% decrease for in-store sales. It’s easy to see why the investment into retail media by both retailers and brands is set for continued growth in 2022.

By selecting the right technology, King Kullen is offering brands the best in digital advertising activity and measurement to broaden results on an easy to use, self-serve platform to enhance and personalize shopping experiences for customers. King Kullen’s first party data combines with CitrusAd’s algorithms to deliver relevant ads to consumers at scale. The CitrusAd technology also features fully-transparent, closed-loop analytics to determine return on ad spend (ROAS).

“Our founder Michael J. Cullen was a great innovator; we proudly continue his legacy by bringing new, innovative technology from CitrusAd to enhance shopping experiences, improve product discovery and overall sales in a relevant manner,” said Tracey Cullen, VP of corporate strategy and initiatives at King Kullen.

King Kullen joins CitrusAd's expansive ecommerce ad network, which provides one platform for brands to reach omnichannel shoppers nationally, across many retail accounts. Sponsored product ads are available in the retailer’s most visible, top positions online for desktop and mobile. The new retail media technology is now accessible for natively-served, media inventory on King Kullen’s online shopping website, empowering brands with the ability to engage with King Kullen’s shoppers.

“We are honored to provide King Kullen, a legendary and visionary retail chain, with our innovative, leading retail media technology to serve them and their supplier brands with expansive growth opportunities,” said Brian DeCoveny, SVP Retail Media Partnerships for CitrusAd.

King Kullen is the latest retailer to join a growing list of companies including Albertsons, CUB, Lowe’s, Gopuff, Shipt, Groupon, Petco, Price Chopper, Hy-Vee, Wakefern Food Corp, Harris Teeter and others that are combining the strength of first party data with CitrusAd’s retail media technology to help brands connect with shoppers in a more relevant and personalized manner.

About CitrusAd

CitrusAd is the world-leading, white-label, self-serve, ecommerce advertising platform that enables retailers to monetize their digital shelf-space while enabling suppliers to increase sales by launching targeted and cost-effective digital campaigns right at the point of purchase. Since it was launched in 2017, CitrusAd powers the fastest growing ecommerce ad network in the USA and has become the global, retail industry’s preferred sponsored product, banner ad platform, service and retail media sales organization. Successful retailers, across all verticals from 25 different countries are leveraging the CitrusAd platform and real-time relevancy engine to create a more personalized shopping experience and deliver greater ROI for suppliers. For more information, visit CitrusAd.com.

About King Kullen

Headquartered in Hauppauge, NY, King Kullen Grocery Co. Inc. is recognized by the Smithsonian Institution as America’s first supermarket. Michael J. Cullen opened the doors of King Kullen in 1930. Today, four generations later, King Kullen is still family owned and operated. It remains a leader in the supermarket industry. From that very first store in 1930, King Kullen today operates 29 supermarkets and five Wild by Nature stores across Long Island providing the best service and selection for shoppers in the Nassau and Suffolk counties. For more information, please visit https://shop.kingkullen.com/.