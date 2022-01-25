Kingsdale Advisors Identifies the 10 Key Questions Every Canadian Company Should Ask Before their Next Annual General Meeting

Kingsdale Advisors is trusted by hundreds of management teams and boards for their annual meeting needs

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kingsdale Advisors, North America’s leading strategic shareholder advisory firm, today released a series of core questions and insights that every Canadian company and board needs to critically consider ahead of their 2022 annual general meeting.

“A shareholder meeting is one of the most important annual events for a public company,” said Ian Robertson, Chief Executive Officer, Kingsdale Advisors. “As companies head into the third AGM season impacted by COVID-19, it may be easy to lose sight of shareholder engagement, but business leaders and board members need to be prepared and proactively identify governance vulnerabilities before their shareholders vote or the proxy advisors pass negative judgment.”

The 10 key questions are:

Do you know your shareholders – and do they know you? Will your meeting be virtual-only or hybrid, and will it meet the expectations of your shareholders? Is your meeting turnout where it should be? Is your executive compensation in line with your company’s performance? Is your defence playbook up to date and do you have a fight team in your corner? How are you addressing the rising importance of environmental and social issues? Is diversity beyond gender an issue for your board? Is your board ready to bear responsibility for cyber security oversight? How robust are your succession plans? Does your company have a multi-class share structure, and if so, what is your timeline to sunset the structure?

About Kingsdale Advisors

With offices in Toronto and New York, Kingsdale Advisors is the leading advisor to public companies on all shareholder, governance, and transaction related matters having acted on the largest and highest profile proxy fights, transactions, and other special situations. Since 2003, public companies across North America have looked to the expertise of Kingsdale Advisors to secure the success of transactions or resolutions driven by shareholder votes. Kingsdale Advisors’ multidisciplinary team offers an array of specialized services focused on strategic and defensive advisory, governance advisory, compensation advisory, strategic communications, and voting analytics.