Valet Living Chooses Cadalys Service Management to Deliver Enhanced Employee Support Experience

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadalys Inc., a provider of purpose-built apps for the Salesforce platform, today announced that Valet Living, a nationally recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, has selected its Service Management solution to power anywhere, anytime service and support for technology and tools used by internal associates working onsite, remote or hybrid.

Valet Living is committed to giving its associates the same level of support they offer residents and clients through technology that optimizes experiences and drives productivity as well as collaboration. To do this, they knew they needed more visibility into internal service journeys to be more proactive in delivering support and anticipating user needs.

Valet Living evaluated several leading ITSM solutions before selecting Cadalys Service Management. The company had several key objectives when considering an ideal solution for their needs:

Intuitive, user-friendly experience: Valet Living wanted an enhanced ticketing process for its 900+ full-time associates to submit service requests and get IT-related issues (like new equipment requests or password resets) resolved quickly and efficiently regardless of where in the nation they are working

A formalized process to support staff: Stakeholders across departments wanted an easier way to manage changes internally (such as HR security access or software updates for employee devices) and a single method for capturing, tracking and reporting on service issues for better visibility into support journeys and employee needs

Scalable, unified service management: Valet Living wanted more mature, sophisticated ITSM capabilities that support their continued business growth without the headache of managing multiple tools or integrations

“Our core mission is giving back time to those we serve through technology that empowers our trusted associates to deliver standard-setting amenities, and we are always looking for ways to innovate to further our goals,” states Shawn Handrahan, Valet Living’s President and CEO. “Cadalys’ Service Management solution enables us to deliver best-in-class service to support the technology and systems our associates rely on to deliver superior services to our clients across the nation.”

“Valet Living stands out in its industry as a pioneer in embracing technology-driven strategies to power its business and its teams, and its values align with how we purpose-built our ITSM app to be flexible and user-friendly regardless of the work model,” says Marc Friedman, Cadalys Founder and CEO. “We are seeing more and more companies adopt a single platform approach to break down silos and inefficiencies in enterprise service management, and we are excited to support Valet Living’s continued growth as they expand the services they deliver both internally and externally.”

About Cadalys

Cadalys is an award-winning Salesforce partner specializing in developing intelligent, cloud-based solutions for tomorrow, today. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in San Francisco, Cadalys has a long history of successfully developing powerful apps that add unique value and enrich the Salesforce experience. Cadalys’ EngageIQ suite of applications was purpose-built to deliver anytime, anywhere engagement for employees, customers and partners, seamlessly and scalably. To learn more about Cadalys, visit www.Cadalys.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Valet Living

Valet Living is one of the largest nationally recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, performing more than 470 million amenity services annually, encompassing 1.8 million apartment homes in 40 states. Valet Living uses specialized technology that empowers its trusted associates to deliver standard-setting amenities in communities where people want to live. Valet Living has been setting the standard for residential living since 1995 and has been proven to increase property value. Valet Living is a portfolio company of the Private Equity Group GI Partners.