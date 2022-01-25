FulcrumAir Proudly Welcomes Greg Newara to the Team

Sneak peek of our E2500HP heavy-lift drone and Mini LineFly! These new and improved machines are lighter, faster, and can be used on transmission or distribution lines to install bird flight diverters. Currently booking projects in the USA and Canada.

WELLINGTON, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greg Newara joins the FulcrumAir team bringing over 25 years of experience in the utility industry. His professional profile includes General Electric, NextEra Energy, and Shermco Industries as well as having served on multiple boards, such as the UPMG and United Way. Greg joins the team as Executive Vice President of Sales and Business Development where he will utilize his depth of knowledge and business relationships to help FulcrumAir drive existing services and introduce new robotic technology into the utility sector.

“Greg has the background, energy, and commitment to help FulcrumAir present its industry-leading robotic technology to the utilities, EPCs, and line contractors; all of whom are striving to increase safety and efficiency and reduce costs in this period of rapidly accelerating change in the powerline industry,” says Patrick Arnell, CEO.

“There is tremendous opportunity in the utility market for FulcrumAir. This is an exciting time for us to grow in the expanding utility sector and I am thrilled to be a part of this incredible team. My experience and relationships will help expand FulcrumAir’s presence in the utility market sector,” says Newara.

FulcrumAir is the industry leader in introducing robotic technology to the powerline industry. We currently work with a variety of major corporations within the industry utilizing our family of LineFlys and industrial heavy-lifting drones to install Bird Flight Diverters. Additional robotic devices are under development.

