CareView Communications Announces Expansion Agreement With USA Health University Hospital

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareView Communications, Inc. (“CareView” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: CRVW), a technology provider to the healthcare industry, today announced the execution of an expanded hospital agreement with USA Health University Hospital in Mobile, AL (“USA Health”).

USA Health is currently utilizing CareView’s Patient Safety System® with positive outcomes. This expansion agreement, executed under the Company’s sales-based pricing model, includes additional CareView Portable Controllers which can be easily removed from mounts and moved where workflow dictates, making them perfect for general use, maximum flexibility, and efficacy.

CareView’s innovative Patient Safety System includes a variety of camera solutions specifically designed to address clinical needs in general safety in Med/Surg, Oncology, Neuro, Ortho, ED, ICU, and COVID isolation units, and applications for use in adult rehabilitation and behavioral health settings. CareView’s system gives hospitals confidence in their efforts to increase quality care and patient safety.

Sandra McRee, CareView’s Chief Operating Officer, stated, “CareView’s latest equipment allows USA Health to expand patient safety coverage, reducing falls and one-to-one sitters, particularly of at-risk patients who require more observation. We look forward to expanding our commitment to helping USA Health deliver high-quality care and provide superior patient outcomes.”

About CareView Communications, Inc.

As a leader in turnkey patient video monitoring solutions, CareView is redefining the standard of patient safety in hospitals and healthcare facilities across the country. For over a decade, CareView has relentlessly pursued innovative ways to increase patient protection, providing next-generation solutions that lower operational costs and foster a culture of safety among patients, staff, and hospital leadership. With installations in more than 150 hospitals, CareView has proven that its innovative technology is creating a culture of patient safety where patient falls have decreased by 80% with sitter costs reduced by more than 65%. Anchored by the CareView Patient Safety System, this modular, scalable solution delivers flexible configurations to fit any facility while significantly increasing patient safety and operational savings. All configurations feature HD cameras, high-fidelity 2-way audio/video, LCD displays for the ultimate in capability, flexibility, and affordability. Corporate offices are located at 405 State Highway 121 Bypass, Suite B-240, Lewisville, TX 75067. More information about the Company and its products and services is available on the Company’s website at www.care-view.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.