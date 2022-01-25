DISH Adopts Verica’s Continuous Verification Platform to Ensure Reliability of its 5G Smart Network™

WASHINGTON & LITTLETON, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) will leverage the Verica Continuous Verification Platform (CVP) for Kubernetes and Kafka on its 5G Smart Network™. Verica uses a chaos engineering approach to simulate adverse conditions, allowing DISH to proactively identify and fix software issues before customers experience connectivity disruption.

As DISH builds its smart network, the company has focused on reliability from the very beginning. Verica’s Continuous Verification Platform, including its out-of the box Kubernetes and Kafka verifications, proactively tests safety margins in a system before they disrupt business, making it a fitting platform to help DISH prioritize network reliability.

“Providing reliable, high-quality service is important to most companies, but for DISH, it is key to their success and is a core value,” said Casey Rosenthal, co-founder & CEO of Verica. “We knew DISH possessed similar values to our own company and it was logical for us to partner. Verica is able to provide a platform that helps to identify the safety margin in today’s complex IT systems before an outage occurs.”

This partnership allows DISH to operate at optimum reliability and provide customers with the best 5G network available. Verica delivers a crucial tool in helping DISH engineers know the limits of the network — and software behind the network, — as well as how to make improvements before an outage incident.

“Verica essentially helps us test and verify our platform layer as well as everything on top through chaos engineering. These tests allow us to see how edge conditions affect performance and reliability,” said Marc Rouanne, executive vice president and chief network officer, DISH Wireless. “By leveraging Verica’s CVP tooling and philosophy, DISH can deliver on our ambitious reliability and availability goals as we continue to accelerate innovation.”

Verica’s platform is licensed by DISH for Kubernetes and Kafka and works autonomously while DISH engineers build and run the nation’s first Smart Network™.

“Our work with DISH is rooted in reliability and transparency,” said Aaron Rinehart, co-founder & CTO of Verica. “They understand the value in working with our offerings and see the opportunity we provide to offer stability at speed and scale, which is critical to a private 5G network.”

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 200 company.

For company information, visit about.dish.com.

About Verica

Verica uses the next step in the evolution of Chaos Engineering, Continuous Verification, to make systems more secure and less vulnerable to costly incidents. Verica Continuous Verification Platform provides out-of-the-box verifications that proactively uncover system weaknesses and security flaws before they disrupt business outcomes. All companies running complex systems experience failure, but as systems become more complex, Verica will be there to help maintain confidence in those systems. With Verica, you can trust that your software is working how it’s meant to. Learn more at www.verica.io.