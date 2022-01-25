Kenco Logistics Awarded Second Distribution Center Site by Walker Edison

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kenco Logistics, one of North America’s leading third-party logistics (3PL) providers, was awarded a second distribution center site by leading online furniture retailer Walker Edison. This expansion of partnership will support Walker Edison’s continued growth by increasing its storage footprint, improving parcel carrier capacity, and continuing the company’s reputation for customer service excellence.

The explosive growth of e-commerce and ensuing rise in order volume during the pandemic prompted Walker Edison to rapidly expand its storage capacity with an additional distribution center located in Dallas, TX. Kenco Logistics was selected to wholly manage the center with a turnkey solution, including the facility itself, material handling equipment, storage equipment, warehouse management systems, and personnel. The resulting increase in capacity empowers Walker Edison to keep pace with demand without sacrificing time, accuracy, or resources.

“ Growth and innovation are part of our core values at Walker Edison, and the opening of a new distribution center was a natural next step as we continue to grow as a company,” said Matt Davis, COO at Walker Edison. “ In the two years that Kenco Logistics has operated our distribution center in Perris, CA, they have demonstrated that they not only had the expertise to manage the new Dallas site, but also get it operational quickly and efficiently. Kenco’s service offerings are a perfect fit for our needs, and we are looking forward to our continued partnership.”

Through this extended partnership, Kenco Logistics was able to open the Dallas distribution center just two weeks after the agreement was finalized. This rapid turnaround allowed Walker Edison to quickly add capacity to their network and improve customer service. The flexible space arrangement provided by Kenco logistics grants Walker Edison the ability to further expand operations within the same building.

“ Managing both the Perris and Dallas distribution centers allows us to standardize and optimize operations across the two sites for greater outcomes,” said Greg Boring, vice president of integrated sales at Kenco Logistics. “ With over 70 years of experience in logistics, and an established, deep understanding of Walker Edison’s business, we’re well-equipped to support Walker Edison’s ongoing expansion, and excited to see their continued growth.”

