Digitate Propels Digital Transformation Forward with Enhanced AIOps Capabilities and New Solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digitate, a leading provider of SaaS-based autonomous enterprise software for IT and business operations, today announced the general availability of its latest release, which adds enhanced product functionalities across the entire ignio™ product line as well as new out-of-the box solutions that help enterprises kickstart and accelerate their digital transformation at scale.

The newest release version – Dragon – introduces SaaS-based, pre-packaged solutions across IT and business operations that combine automation, AI, and machine learning, allowing enterprises at any stage of their digital journey to get started faster and maximize the return on their technology investments. These out-of-the-box solutions – IT Event Management, Business Health Monitoring, Business Service Level Agreement (SLA) Prediction, and IDoc Management for SAP – are designed to support common use cases for maximizing uptime and guaranteeing smooth operations.

With the vision to help enterprise operations migrate to the cloud, the Dragon version of the ignio™ flagship AIOps suite adds multi-cloud support with leading providers including Microsoft Azure and AWS. The release also expands the reach of ignio™ with a new, state-of-the-art observability module. ignio™ Observe offers a single, integrated monitoring platform that not only replaces disparate views across the IT landscape but also predicts system issues and resolves them autonomously. Additionally, the release improves the overall user experience with easy-to-use integrations, new, intuitive interfaces, and enhanced mobile app access.

Together, the new releases give Digitate customers a comprehensive, unified, and easy-to-use software suite to increase business velocity and achieve greater resilience and agility, while propelling their cloud migrations forward.

“This new release significantly expands and enhances product capabilities and delivers pre-packaged solutions on an integrated SaaS platform. Digitate is advancing the autonomous enterprise by equipping organizations with the industry’s first single-stack solution across IT operations, assurance, and business operations,” said Akhilesh Tripathi, CEO of Digitate. “As organizations navigate increasingly complex multi-cloud and hybrid environments in their cloud journeys, we are empowering our customers to innovate, migrate and manage workloads, and boost business outcomes by increasing productivity, lowering risk, and providing greater coverage, choice and control.”

Deliver Seamless Cloud Operations with ignio™ AIOps for Multi-Cloud Support

ignio™ AIOps for Multi-Cloud Support, a new module of the AIOps suite, brings together visibility and intelligence across hybrid environments, providing a distinctive closed-loop solution that autonomously detects, analyzes, and remediates infrastructure, applications, and cloud resources.

ignio™ AIOps for Multi-Cloud Support also identifies cloud waste and resource sprawl based on configuration, usage, and cost, and provides actionable recommendations to eliminate unnecessary costs and security risks.

With cloud adoption on the rise, organizations are facing more operational and implementation complexities. ignio™ AIOps for Multi-Cloud Support makes it easier for organizations to manage IT landscapes efficiently as they migrate to the cloud.

Digitate’s IT Event Management Solution Shortens Time-to-Value

Powered by AI and advanced machine learning capabilities, Digitate’s IT Event Management solution reduces event noise by proactively suppressing, filtering, and aggregating redundant alerts, as well as predicting and preventing issues. With increased visibility and actionable insights across the IT infrastructure, the solution reduces the risk of missing genuine alerts, speeds up resolution, eases operator overload, and boosts availability for a better customer experience. Enterprises globally are leveraging the new IT Event Management solution to speed up incident resolution, reducing alert noise and service impacts.

“Avis Budget Group embarked on the ignio™ implementation because our event management and correlation capabilities were very limited. As a result, our operational teams were inundated with false positives and event overload and paralyzed by an incapability to understand priority responses. It became apparent that ABG needed the expertise of a leader in this area, so ignio™ was chosen to resolve these issues,” said Steven Boyles, Head of IT Operations – International, Avis Budget Group. “We’ve reduced the effort on our operational staff by a significant number and continue to roll out event correlation and self-heal capabilities across our wider business systems. Further improved compliance reporting and efficiency was ensured via ignio™ autonomous action on our SOX, Quarterly Access Reviews and User Access Review processes.”

All organizations must respond to IT incidents, which is why solutions to manage them efficiently – screening out unnecessary alerts without overlooking important ones – are key, according to Valerie O’Connell, Research Director from Enterprise Management Associates. “One way or another, all organizations do incident management. If they didn’t, they’d be out of business. It’s a question of how well they do it,” O’Connell says. “AI and ML can be game changers, making it possible to identify potential incidents so they can be addressed before any impact to users or the business. It’s not unusual for event management initiatives to detect and remediate 40% -- or more -- of incidents prior to impact. When looking for an event management system, scalability, flexibility, and time to value share top billing with cost. Equally important is the ability to scale the use of both AI and automation to meet organizations where they are today – and to keep pace with maturing demands for increasingly advanced capabilities over time.”

ignio™ Observe Increases Operational Efficiency

ignio™ Observe is a comprehensive monitoring module that covers metrics, alerts, and logs, providing a single, unified view across all components of the organization’s infrastructure. It draws on industry-leading machine learning algorithms to swiftly mine and analyze millions of log lines and highlight behavior patterns that may be problematic.

Unlike many other monitoring tools that merely report what’s going on in an IT landscape or require users to define and manually input behavior patterns to look for, ignio™ Observe proactively identifies and even predicts system issues, then offers solutions. As a result, Digitate customers gain end-to-end visibility to monitor, troubleshoot, and prevent business-critical incidents early and reduce ticket volumes, thereby reducing the time and efforts required by the IT team.

