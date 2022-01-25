Tetra Tech Awarded $16.9 Million Software Development Task Order Under Its $169 Million IT Services Contract

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that it has been awarded a $16.9 million task order to provide application development, modernization, and enhancement services and other technical support under its $169 million, multiple-award technology support services contract with the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). BLS is responsible for measuring labor market activity, working conditions, and price changes in the economy.

Under this five-year task order, the Tetra Tech Federal IT Services Group will provide full lifecycle technology services, including artificial intelligence and agile software development, to support the BLS Office of Prices and Living Conditions and Office of Productivity and Technology in collecting, analyzing, and disseminating essential economic information to support public and private decision-making. Tetra Tech’s technology solutions experts will also provide statistical application development, database design, machine learning, and production support and maintenance.

“Using our Leading with Science® approach, Tetra Tech provides software solutions to help BLS improve efficiency and support timely and accurate decision-making,” said Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO Dan Batrack. “We are pleased to continue our longstanding partnership with BLS to support their modernization efforts under this contract.”

