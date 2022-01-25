Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group Selected by Gazelle Wind Power as Mooring Line Supplier with Plans to Develop +15MW Platform

DUBLIN, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gazelle Wind Power (Gazelle), the developer of a breakthrough floating offshore wind platform, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group (BBRG), the world’s premier supplier of mission-critical advanced cords and ropes, to supply its advanced mooring lines for Gazelle’s first-of-its-kind dynamic mooring system. BBRG will serve as the supplier of mooring lines for Gazelle’s initial 2MW pilot plant at the Oceanic Platform of the Canary Islands (PLOCAN). Gazelle and BBRG further plan to develop a +15MW platform based on Gazelle’s unique hybrid floating wind technology.

“In order to unlock the massive offshore wind market, we have to significantly reduce the LCOE while making platforms lighter and easier to assemble. BBRG’s unique global experience and advanced offshore rope solution technology was the last critical piece we needed to deploy our unique hybrid dynamic mooring system. They bring the technical know-how not only for our pilot plant but will play a key role for our larger - 15MW plus - systems,” said Gazelle CEO Pierpaolo Mazza.

Gazelle’s innovative hybrid attenuated mooring platform splits the ‘two classical functions’ of buoyancy and stability to produce a light, durable, and cost-effective platform that can be deployed in deeper waters further out at sea.

“Floating wind has incredible potential, especially as the world seeks ways to decarbonize and reach regional and world emissions goals,” said BBRG General Manager Synthetic Ropes, Christof Dewijngaert. “Gazelle’s floating wind technology is unlike others we have seen, and combined with our mooring lines, we believe can have a significant impact on the offshore wind industry.”

Having raised more than $14.1 million in 2021, Gazelle announced in December 2021 that it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Maersk Supply Service (Maersk) to develop the 2MW PLOCAN pilot plant by Q2 2023.

About Gazelle Wind Power

Gazelle Wind Power Limited is unlocking the massive deep-water offshore wind market to achieve global decarbonisation. The company’s durable, disruptive hybrid floating platform with a high stability attenuated pitch surmounts the current barriers of buoyancy and geographic limitations while reducing costs and preserving fragile marine environments. The company is based in Dublin and has a presence in Dubai, London, Madrid, Paris, and Texas. For more information, visit www.gazellewindpower.com.

About Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group

Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group is the world’s premier supplier of mission-critical advanced cords and steel and synthetic ropes. As a leading innovator, developer and producer of the best performing ropes and advanced cords globally, the Group provides superior value solutions to the offshore floating wind, oil & gas, mining, crane, elevator, and other industrial sectors. Two of the most enduring wire and rope pioneers joined forces in 2016 to make this ambition real. Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group has a global manufacturing footprint and employs approximately 2,500 people worldwide. Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group is part of Bekaert, global market and technology leader in steel wire transformation and coating technologies.