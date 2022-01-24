MaximBet Enters Into Exclusive Multi-Year Agreements with Kambi Group and White Hat Gaming

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MaximBet, the lifestyle sports betting and online casino brand owned and operated by Carousel Group and in partnership with Maxim, today announced exclusive multi-year agreements with two of the preeminent names in betting and gaming as it continues its rapid North American expansion.

MaximBet is partnering with Kambi Group plc, a leading global sports betting provider, and White Hat Gaming, a leading iGaming platform provider, to accelerate its nationwide scaling efforts while allocating more resources to delivering epic real-world events and once-in-a-lifetime experiences to its users.

“When we launched MaximBet late last year, we promised our users the very best experience, both online and in the real world. Teaming up with Kambi – the world’s most prestigious sportsbook provider – and White Hat Gaming - the premium online gaming platform and PAM solution - makes this promise a reality,” said Daniel Graetzer, CEO, MaximBet. “This partnership will enable MaximBet to allocate more resources to its rapid expansion and real-life experiences that set it apart from the traditional, by-the-book sports betting platforms. If MaximBet users thought the exclusive rewards, prizes, events and experiences were incredible before, they haven’t seen anything yet.”

By leveraging Kambi’s award-winning technology and expansive sports betting services, as well as its expertise in compliance, risk management and sports integrity, MaximBet is well placed to quickly establish itself as the premier destination for sports betting in the US. Through this partnership with Kambi, one of the most trusted and innovative names in sports betting, MaximBet is uniquely positioned to bring a superior sports betting experience with premium fan content and events to every new market it enters.

“Kambi is delighted to become the exclusive online sportsbook provider to MaximBet, a company that understands the benefits of scalable sports betting technology and is committed to delivering a superior user experience,” said Kristian Nylén, CEO of Kambi. “This is a significant partnership for Kambi as we continue to expand our North American footprint.”

Through the partnership with White Hat Gaming, MaximBet will have access to its unmatched, full-service online gaming platform and PAM solution, including proprietary technology such as in-house cashier and first-to-market travelling wallet. With market-leading casino content as well as Kambi’s sportsbook solution, this allows the company to enhance the consumer experience while driving commercialisation in an efficient and responsible manner with the highest standards of regulatory compliance and reporting.

“White Hat Gaming selects only partners that share our vision of delivering a best-in-class gaming experience for its users, and there’s no better example of an operator’s commitment to that promise than MaximBet,” said Phil Gelvan, CEO of White Hat Gaming. “Outsourcing core technology like the platform and PAM solution will enable MaximBet to focus on its expansion, player acquisition and retention whilst guaranteeing a best-in-class product.”

The partnerships come amidst rapid expansion for MaximBet, which will be live in six states (and Canada).

Colorado

Indiana

Iowa

New Jersey

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Additional market access will be announced soon.

Launched in September 2021 in Colorado, MaximBet has achieved rapid market acceptance in the Centennial State across all critical measures, including 50 percent month over month handle increases, influx of new players and above expected retention.

In December, the company lent its support to victims of the devastating wildfires by matching donations by any of its players and also by donating $10,000. Prior to that, the company became the first sports betting brand to support college-athletes through Name/Image/Likeness (NIL) by offering deals to all 21 and up female student athletes in the state at Division I, II and III. In October, MaximBet hosted the MaximBet Maxquerade, the first MaximBet LIVE event for more than 1,000 fans in Colorado, featuring performances by Fat Joe and Cheat Codes.

MaximBet recently launched MaximBet Play, it’s first free-to-play game available nationwide and in Canada.

As MaximBet continues to expand in new areas, responsible gaming remains a key focus. MaximBet is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly. For the latest news on MaximBet, follow on Twitter at @MaximBetUSA.

About MaximBet

MaximBet is an immersive entertainment and lifestyle experience, bringing the best in online betting and the coolest real-world experiences all onto one platform. MaximBet will give players incredible real life and virtual access to celebrities, athletes and influencers, and let guests truly live the Maxim lifestyle wherever they live and play. MaximBet is an Approved Gaming Operator of Major League Baseball (MLB) and the National Basketball Association (NBA).

About Kambi

Kambi is a provider of premium sports betting services to licensed B2C gaming operators. Our services encompass a broad offering from front-end user interface through to odds compiling, customer intelligence and risk management, built on an in-house-developed software platform. Kambi’s 30-plus customers include ATG, Churchill Downs, Kindred Group, LeoVegas, Penn National Gaming and Rush Street Interactive. Kambi employs more than 950 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Australia, Philippines, Romania, Sweden, the UK and the United States. Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach and is ISO 27001 and eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol “KAMBI”.

The Company’s Certified Advisor is Redeye AB.

Certifiedadviser@redeye.se

Tel: +46 (0) 8 121 576 90

About White Hat Gaming

White Hat Gaming is a state-of-the-art B2B SaaS igaming platform, providing a secure, scalable and flexible solution. Our proprietary product includes player account management (PAM) and a digital wallet via a fully centralised back office, fraud detection and prevention tools, CRM integration, a content management system, plus much more. We offer both a direct hosting platform for existing operators as well as a full white-label solution. Our modular service provision offers flexibility to operators to bring ancillary services in-house as they grow, with Build, Operate, Transfer (BOT) options available. As an aggregator of third-party providers, White Hat Gaming provides market-leading content, including Kambi Sportsbook and over 120 leading games providers.