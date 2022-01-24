Flite Golf & Entertainment and Century Golf Entertainment Partner With ROC Ventures to Announce the Groundbreaking of Milwaukee’s New Golf Entertainment Experience, Luxe Golf

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flite Golf & Entertainment (“Flite”), the leaders in technology-fueled active entertainment experiences at new and existing golf facilities, Century Golf Entertainment (“Century”), the leaders in golf management, and ROC Ventures, announced the groundbreaking of Luxe Golf Bays at Ballpark Commons in the Milwaukee, WI area.

Flite will provide a superior entertainment experience at Luxe Golf Bays with leading-edge technology and gaming.

“Flite is thrilled to partner with Century and ROC Ventures to provide advanced technology to the Luxe Golf Bays active entertainment experience. The addition of our next-gen gaming technology adds a new level of excitement to the experience,” said John Vollbrecht, CEO and Founder of Flite Golf & Entertainment.

Luxe Golf Bays is a $27 million project slated to open in May 2022 in Franklin, WI. The three-level entertainment center features 57 heated bays overlooking approximately 250 yards of turf. Luxe Golf Bays will include two restaurants, and a new event space, creating an active entertainment retail experience.

Century will consult in the management of the project, bringing decades of golf operations management of championship courses around the world to Milwaukee’s latest golf entertainment destination.

“Luxe Golf Bays is an exciting project for the Milwaukee region and we’re proud to provide the world-class expertise necessary to assist in its development”, said Jim Hinckley, Founder & CEO of Century Golf Partners.

“Luxe Golf Bays will become a destination for the Milwaukee region that includes best in class facilities and the latest in golf technology from Flite and expert management from Century. We’re proud to partner with the creators of Atomic Range, Flite’s incredible project in Las Vegas, and are excited what our facility will mean for the community,” said Mike Zimmerman, CEO of ROC Ventures.

About Flite Golf & Entertainment

Flite Golf & Entertainment is a global golf entertainment company headquartered in Dallas, TX. Flite builds, deploys, and supports innovative solutions needed to drive technology-enhanced ranges, whether on green grass or in a multi-million-dollar entertainment venue. Utilizing their innovative next-gen games, course play and guest management software, Flite brings a complete technology solution to existing range operators as well as entirely new venues seeking to offer a contemporary golf entertainment experience. Flite is a turnkey solution that is driving golf entertainment. To learn more, please visit www.flitegolf.com.

About Century Golf Entertainment

Century Golf is the most experienced golf management team in the U.S., owning and operating private clubs and golf courses across the country, including PGA WEST in La Quinta, CA and Walt Disney World Golf in Orlando, FL. The company’s golf entertainment division is led by Brian Birckbichler, a seasoned operations leader formerly with Topgolf and Drive Shack. For more information, please visit www.centurygolf.com.

About ROC Ventures

ROC Ventures manages a collection of brands in the sports, entertainment, and real estate sectors. These include the MASL Champion Milwaukee Wave, The Rock Sports Complex, a Summer College Baseball franchise, the Milwaukee Milkmen professional baseball team, and the mixed-use Ballpark Commons development featuring a new Baseball Stadium and Luxe Golf Bays, among other retail, entertainment, and residential features. ROC stands for “Return on Community,” a goal that informs each and every endeavor undertaken by the organization. For more information, visit www.rocventures.org.