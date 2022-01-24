Mouser Partners with DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT Formula E Racing for 8th Straight Season

Mouser is partnering with the DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT team throughout the 2021–22 Formula E World Championship, in collaboration with TTI, Inc., Molex and KYOCERA AVX. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mouser is partnering with the DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT team throughout the 2021–22 Formula E World Championship, in collaboration with TTI, Inc., Molex and KYOCERA AVX. (Photo: Business Wire)

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, is excited to partner with the DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT team for the ABB Formula E FIA World Championship series’ eighth season, which kicks off with double-header races at Diriyah E-Prix on January 28 and 29. The fourth consecutive season-opener at Diriyah gives fans two exciting night races just outside Saudi Arabia’s capital of Riyadh.

Mouser is partnering with the DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT team throughout the 2021–22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship racing season, in collaboration with TTI, Inc. and valued manufacturers Molex and KYOCERA AVX. This is the eighth-straight year that Mouser and Molex have sponsored Formula E racing.

Driver Sérgio Sette Câmara returns to the team to helm the No. 7 Penske EV-5 car, while Formula 1 reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi joins the team to take the wheel of the No. 6 car. The new season serves up 16 races, including stops in Jakarta, Vancouver, and Seoul, plus increased car power and new race qualifying formats.

“Mouser is thrilled to team up with Molex, TTI and KYOCERA AVX to partner with DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT for the eighth year in a row,” said Todd McAtee, Vice President, Americas Business Development for Mouser Electronics. “Formula E’s focus on developing and incorporating the latest in electric vehicle technology resonates with Mouser, our customers, and our fans and followers. We wish Sette Câmara, Giovinazzi, and the team the best this season!”

"TTI is pleased to team up with Mouser in supporting this exciting sport and its spotlight on sustainable automotive technologies of the future,” said Mike Morton, TTI Chief Executive Officer.

“This new chapter of Formula E promises to continue the evolution of this thrilling sport and serves as a powerful showcase for its electric future,” said Fred Bell, Vice President of Global Distribution for Molex. “Mouser and Molex have been proud supporters since the inception of Formula E, and we wish the DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT team a safe and successful season.”

“We’re delighted to collaborate with Mouser, Molex, and TTI in our partnership with the DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT Formula E racing team for another exciting season,” said Alex Schenkel, KYOCERA AVX’s Senior Vice President of Global Sales.

The Formula E series features cars that are powered solely by electricity and represent a vision for the future of the motor sports industry, serving as a framework for research and development around zero-emission motoring. The Gen2 cars offer a huge step forward in electric vehicle racing technology, with maximum power of 250 kW and speeds up to 280 km/h. Racing is all about speed and endurance, and racing partnerships are an innovative way for Mouser to communicate its performance-driven business model and promote the newest technologies from its manufacturer partners.

Fans can cast a vote for Sette Câmara and Giovinazzi in FANBOOST, which allows fans to play an active role in influencing the outcome of the race. FANBOOST gives fans the opportunity to vote for their favorite driver and award them an extra boost of power during the race. The five drivers with the most FANBOOST votes are awarded a significant burst of power, which they can deploy in a 5-second window during the second half of the race. FANBOOST voting for the Diriyah E-Prix opens January 25 and is available up to 15 minutes into the race.

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/formula-e/.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship™. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today’s exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser’s complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser’s email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 630,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.