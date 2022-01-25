Vitura Leases 3,000 sq.m in the Arcs de Seine Building

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

As announced when it published its third-quarter financial information, Vitura (Paris:VTR) has signed a lease with Idex, which will occupy nearly 3,000 sq.m of space in the Arcs de Seine building in Boulogne-Billancourt, starting in second-quarter 2022.

A leader in the market for locally sourced renewable energy, Idex has been a key player in low-carbon solutions for France's regions for over 60 years. Its 5,000 employees work day in day out to help local authorities, businesses, lessors and condominiums find local, low-carbon solutions that will accelerate their energy transition.

This transaction once again demonstrates that businesses continue to value high-quality properties and offers proof that Vitura's asset management strategy is paying off.

The Arcs de Seine building has regularly undergone ambitious and responsible investment programs to offer its users spaces and amenities that combine technology and well-being. Recently, the complex's main lobby was redesigned to make it sleeker, more user-friendly and more welcoming. The property, which has held both NF HQE™ Exploitation and BREEAM In-Use International certifications since 2013, also has a 3,000-sq.m private landscaped garden and modular floor plates ranging from 1,500 to 3,000 sq.m.

Olivier Marguin, Head of Asset Management at Vitura, said: "We are pleased to welcome Idex, a key player in the energy transition movement, to our Arcs de Seine building. Their employees will enjoy a unique work environment that fosters performance and well-being, in the heart of one of the largest business parks in the greater Paris region.”

Odile Bonhomme, Director of Human Resources at Idex, added: "Our move to the Arcs de Seine building will support our growth and strengthen the team dynamic at our central office. The property offers safe, user-friendly and highly functional premises that create opportunities for interaction and teamwork. We are delighted to provide our employees with such an outstanding workplace."

Vitura was advised by Cushman & Wakefield and Linklaters in this transaction.

About Vitura

Created in 2006, Vitura (formerly Cegereal) is a listed real estate company that invests in prime office properties in Paris and Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio was estimated at €1,455 million at June 30, 2021 (excluding transfer duties).

Thanks to its strong commitment to sustainable development, Vitura was named a Global Sector Leader in the 2021 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark’s (GRESB) listed office property companies category and received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting.

Vitura is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of €620 million on January 21st, 2022.

Visit our website to find out more: www.vitura.fr