Ruta Nogales Puchuncaví Will Have the Latest in Toll Technology - Kapsch TrafficCom reports

A new electronic toll system will be installed on a 27 km stretch of the route through the Valparaíso region in Chile's central valley.

Kapsch TrafficCom, a leading global toll technology and mobility management company, has been awarded the contract to implement its SmartToll system by Sociedad Concesionaria Nuevo Camino Nogales-Puchuncaví S.A. (Canopsa) of the company Aleatica. This will bring state-of-the-art toll collection to the market.

The project consists of an innovative system that combines traditional plazas with the Multi Lane Free Flow (MLFF) system. This offers a more flexible experience to highway users, who have different payment options and the possibility of reducing their travel time. According to Felipe Darrigrande, Country Manager of Kapsch TrafficCom in Chile, "this project is particularly interesting because of the combination of technologies that will result in a better end user experience, and also because it is the first implementation of our SmartToll system in Chile."

Within this project, Kapsch is responsible for the supply, installation and commissioning of the end-to-end toll collection system. This also includes the Back Office systems for the electronic toll collection, the Operational Back Office and the Commercial Back Office and Customer Service Center.

Paulo Cezar de Souza, Project Manager and Technical Director of Aleatica Labs, states that "Aleatica is an globally active, intelligent transportation infrastructure operation company with the user at the center of its operations. The installation of this type of system is an example of how innovation and technology improve the user experience, offering greater efficiency in traffic flow."

Innovation for a better user experience

The free-flow tolling system of Kapsch TrafficCom has been successfully implemented around the world. Thanks to the company's focus on R&D, the system installed in Chile is capable of the detection of double wheels on the rear axle with gantry-based sensors. Together with its axle detection and classification system, this allows categorizing vehicles to be charged according to the respective rate. The gantry-based sensors also allow greater safety for vehicles and for maintenance personnel, since no road blocks are required for system maintenance.

