MetaOasis DAO and its partner Season Studio unveil amazing designs of the DAO's HQ in the Sandbox

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MetaOasis DAO, a DAO focused on opportunities in metaverse lands space, has just released an update on the progress of its proposed headquarter in The Sandbox, a metaverse project built on blockchain technology. The update showcased some pictures of the work-in-progress HQ to provide hint of interesting things to come.

As mentioned in MetaOasis DAO's medium article, the overall setting of their HQ is a city built upon ruins of a mysterious and advanced ancient civilization, with Moroccan style architectures.

Rjet, Lead Designer of the Season Studio explained why Moroccan architectural style is chosen: "Moroccan style architecture will definitely appear well as voxel arts in the Sandbox. We would also like to take this opportunity to commemorate the world-renowned Spanish architect Ricardo Bofill, who recently passed away. Many of Ricardo Bofill's works were inspired by elements of Moroccan style."

In the coming weeks, MetaOasis DAO will continue to release more information on what interesting experiences they are building in their HQ. MetaOasis DAO has an ambitious long-term vision of becoming a gateway to investment in metaverse land development, and this HQ is the first step it took to establish its presence in the metaverse.

If you are interested in learning more about the opportunities in metaverse lands, it should be worthwhile to take a deeper look into MetaOasis DAO.

About MetaOasis DAO

MetaOasis DAO is starting a new paradigm of virtual real estate investment and development in the age of the metaverse. The goal is to provide a more accessible means to invest, develop and collaborate on community-owned metaverse lands and real estate together, so everyone, even people with limited capital resources, can have the opportunity to participate in and contribute to the evolution of the metaverse and to share the returns from this rapidly growing sector.

About Season Studio

Season Studio is a design studio composed of a group of elite architects and designers, with a vision of bringing top class architectural designs to the metaverse.

About Sandbox

The Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences on the Ethereum blockchain. It features three main components: VOXEDIT 3D voxel art animation software for building NFT game assets, a MARKETPLACE for buying and selling NFT assets, and the GAME MAKER tool for creating gaming experiences in The Sandbox metaverse.