NUAIR and PABLO AIR to Collaborate on Drone Delivery Solutions

INCHEON, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PABLO AIR, South Korea-based drone service provider, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Northeast UAS Airspace Integration Research (NUAIR) to develop regulatory compliant commercial drone solutions in the United States. PABLO AIR hopes to conduct a long-distance delivery demonstration in New York this year and the agreement intends to preemptively build a business model suitable for the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations, a crucial area for entering the U.S. business and well known for its high hurdles.

Through this agreement, PABLO AIR will join the international alliance of the unmanned aerial system (UAS) and advanced air mobility industry project led by NUAIR and continue collaboration with NUAIR to acquire permission for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) flights within 50 miles of New York State. In addition, NUAIR will support PABLO AIR with various information and offer advice regarding the development of UAS R&D, system integration, and business expansion in the United States.

NUAIR mentioned that PABLO AIR's system provides integrated unmanned aerial solutions for multiple UAS use-cases, including logistics delivery, linear inspection, and public service; therefore, the collaboration will further strengthen the local ecosystem of New York State and contribute to the establishment of a scalable and economically viable UAV operating system.

“PABLO AIR has successfully conducted maritime drone flights at Incheon International Airport, South Korea which integrated both Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) and Air Traffic Management (ATM) Systems, a key component in keeping the airways safe,” said NUAIR CEO Ken Stewart. “This cross-country collaboration to safely integrate unmanned aircraft into the national airspace will help unlock the true potential of commercial drone operations.”

"This MOU, held at NUAIR headquarters in Syracuse, New York, is the first local collaboration since last year when we secured exclusive rights with EVA to conduct Proof of Concept (PoC) drone deliveries in New York, discussing various collaboration measures necessary to expand business and R&D in the United States. We hope to introduce PABLO AIR's drone ground control system and drone delivery platform in the U.S. as soon as possible for the first time as a Korean company," said PABLO AIR CEO Kim Young-Joon.

About PABLO AIR

Since its first step into the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market with swarm flight technology in 2018 in South Korea, PABLO AIR has provided a wide array of integrated drone solutions, including UAV control system, aircraft development, drone delivery platform & service, and ICT drone show. In addition, PABLO AIR is continuously carrying forward R&Ds and commercialization at home and abroad to become a pioneer of the global UAV industry.

Furthermore, with the establishment of the U.S. branch as a starting point in 2021, it has been recognized for its technological prowess in the global UAV market. PABLO AIR has become the first Korean company to participate in the U.S. drone delivery PoC, the world-renowned AUVSI XCELLENCE AWARD 2nd place winner, and the National Technology & Innovation Sandbox (NTIS) Malaysia's technology partner. https://pabloair.com

About NUAIR

NUAIR (Northeast UAS Airspace Integration Research Alliance, Inc.) is a New York-based nonprofit with a mission to safely integrate unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) into the national airspace, enabling scalable, economically viable commercial drone operations. NUAIR manages operations of the FAA-designated New York UAS Test Site at Griffiss International Airport, Rome, NY on behalf of Oneida County and is responsible for the advancement of New York’s 50-mile UAS Corridor between Rome and Syracuse, NY. https://nuair.org