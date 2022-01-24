CynergisTek Announces New Six-Figure Cybersecurity Consulting Contract

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CynergisTek (NYSE American: CTEK), leading cybersecurity, privacy, compliance, and IT audit firm helping organizations in highly regulated industries navigate emerging security and privacy issues, announces it has signed another new six-figure engagement, this time to provide a security risk assessment with remediation support for a well-known philanthropic non-profit located on the west coast.

Through this engagement, CynergisTek will be able to help the organization assess its current cybersecurity programs and defenses, provide advisory and mitigation support building organizational resilience associated with the risks of today, and validate that their programs are ready to stand up to the current threat landscape. “We are seeing momentum in the market and continued demand for both our consulting and managed services offerings from new and existing clients,” says Mac McMillan, CEO and President of CynergisTek. “Our goal is both short and long term growth through partnerships and new contracts such as this one are key components of our go-forward strategy.”

CynergisTek has one of the most thorough assessments in the industry based on appropriate frameworks. The company’s technical testing services take an offensive security approach, turning simulated attacks into proactive evaluations to determine weaknesses in defenses and to validate whether an organization’s people, processes, and technology are working as expected. With CynergisTek’s addition of new services focused on proactive vulnerability identification and evolvement of its CAPP/RPP and other managed services, the company has provided more flexibility and options for designing support for clients’ needs that more closely align with where their current programs are and what their goals and strategic objectives are. The goal is to build stronger resilience and readiness through a more proactive approach to managing risk to help organizations meet today’s threats. “Our mission has always been to build a strong cybersecurity and privacy partnership with clients and to provide the solutions and know-how needed to make a positive impact to strengthen our clients’ defenses against adverse events like ransomware attacks, and our team continues to evolve our services as well as our capabilities,” said Walter Zuniga, Managing Partner at Backbone Consultants, a Division of CynergisTek.

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek (www.cynergistek.com), is a top-ranked cybersecurity consulting firm helping organizations in highly-regulated industries, including those in healthcare, government, and finance navigate emerging security and privacy issues. CynergisTek combines intelligence, expertise, and a distinct methodology to validate a company's security posture and ensure the team is rehearsed, prepared, and resilient against threats. Since 2004, CynergisTek has been dedicated to hiring and retaining experts who bring real-life experience and hold advanced certifications to support and educate the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. For more information, visit www.cynergistek.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Backbone Consultants

Backbone Consultants provides premium quality Information Technology Risk Advisory Services including IT Audits, Cybersecurity and Data Privacy to clients primarily in the healthcare, medical device, manufacturing, and financial services industries with its staff of proven and driven industry certified IT Audit, Cybersecurity & Privacy professionals.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of CynergisTek, Inc. These forward-looking statements are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “would,” “could,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to uncertainties relating to product/services development; long and uncertain sales cycles; the ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; future capital requirements; competition from other providers; the ability of the Company’s vendors to continue supplying the Company with supplies and services at comparable terms and prices; the Company’s ability to successfully compete and introduce enhancements and new features that achieve market acceptance and that keep pace with technological developments; the Company’s ability to maintain its brand and reputation and retain or replace its significant customers; cybersecurity risks and risks of damage and interruptions of information technology systems; the Company’s ability to retain key members of management and successfully integrate new executives; the Company’s ability to complete acquisitions, strategic investments, entry into new lines of business, divestitures, mergers or other transactions on acceptable terms, or at all; potential risks and uncertainties relating to the existing and ultimate impact of COVID-19, including the geographic spread, the severity of the virus, the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak, actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 outbreak or to treat its impact, and the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and financial markets, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. Given the risks and uncertainties, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should recognize that the statements are predictions of future results which may not occur as anticipated. Many of the risks listed above have been, and may further be, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on the healthcare industry. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements and from historical results, due to the risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as others not now anticipated. CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.