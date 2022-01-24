Colibri Group Announces Purchase Agreement for Becker Professional Education and OnCourse Learning

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Colibri Group (“Colibri”), a professional education company with leading brands that provide learning solutions to licensed professionals, announces today that the company has reached an agreement to purchase Becker Professional Education and OnCourse Learning from Adtalem Global Education. With this agreement, Colibri Group adds leading capabilities in accounting, governance, risk and compliance and mortgage education to its portfolio of professional education services.

“We are genuinely excited to add premier brands like Becker and OnCourse Learning into our professional learning portfolio,” said Jeff James, Chief Executive Officer of Colibri Group. “This agreement signals the next phase of expansion for our company in pursuit of our vision to become the most admired professional learning company in the world. With the addition of these best-in-class companies, we are well on our way.”

Becker is a global leader in Certified Public Accountant (CPA) exam prep and offers market-leading products in accounting continuing professional education and Certified Management Accountant (CMA) test prep. OnCourse Learning is a leading provider of professional education to financial institutions providing banking and credit union governance, risk and compliance (GRC) training.

Colibri Group is the gold-standard in professional education and serves millions of individual and business customers through its flexible, online and in-person solutions. Colibri Group is backed by Gridiron Capital, LLC (“Gridiron Capital”), a leading investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams. Houlihan Lokey served as Colibri and Gridiron’s financial advisor and Finn Dixon & Herling LLP as its legal counsel in the purchase.

About Colibri Group

Colibri Group is building the future of professional education. Today, millions of licensed professionals start and advance their careers through the company’s online and in-person learning solutions for licensing, continuing education, test preparation and professional development. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Colibri Group provides a holistic learning experience for students and professionals to achieve more and thrive throughout their careers in real estate, financial services, teacher education, healthcare, valuation and property services, among other professions. Visit colibrigroup.com for more information.

About Becker

Becker is the leader in the CPA (Certified Public Accountant) exam review industry offering a full accounting career life cycle solution from training to licensing to continuing education. Founded in 1957, Becker’s global presence includes more than 2,900 partners—including accounting firms, societies, corporations, government agencies and universities.

About OnCourse Learning

OnCourse Learning is the leading educational technology provider for governance, risk and compliance (“GRC”) licensing and webinar solutions for the banking, credit union, state banking associations (“SBA”) and mortgage industries. Founded in 2007, OnCourse Learning has delivered pre-licensing, continuing education, professional development and compliance training to financial institutions and 190,000+ mortgage professionals.

About Gridiron Capital

Gridiron Capital is an investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams, and creating value by building middle-market companies into industry-leaders in branded consumer, B2B and B2C services, and niche industrial segments in the United States and Canada. We help transform growing companies by winning together through hard work, partnerships grounded in shared values and a unique culture that comes from hands-on experience building and running businesses. As a team led by former operators and entrepreneurs, we know what it takes to run successful businesses on a day-to-day basis. Additional information is available on the firm’s website: www.gridironcapital.com.