KRISPY KREME® Offers FREE Original Glazed Dozen® to Everyone who Donates Blood Jan. 24 through 31

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the American Red Cross facing its worst blood shortage in over a decade, Krispy Kreme has announced that it will thank everyone who donates blood or platelets Jan. 24 through 31 with a free Original Glazed® dozen.

January is National Blood Donor Month and the Red Cross announced its first-ever national blood crisis alert Jan. 11, calling for all Americans who can to roll up their sleeves and donate. Since then, severe winter weather has further complicated efforts to rebuild the Red Cross blood supply, hundreds of blood drives having been canceled due to winter storms. Due the severity of the shortage, the Red Cross continues to have to limit certain blood product distributions to hospitals depending on current inventories.

It’s vital that donors continue to come forward in the days and weeks ahead to prevent further delays in lifesaving medical care, according to the Red Cross.

“We’re grateful for all that the American Red Cross does for our country and we want to help them. Hopefully a free Original Glazed dozen will increase awareness and even mobilize those who can give blood. We want them to enjoy the doughnuts with our thanks but also share the doughnuts while encouraging others to roll up their sleeves. We’re also encouraging all of our employees who can donate to do so,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer.

People who donate blood beginning today for the remainder of January can receive a free Original Glazed dozen by visiting a participating Krispy Kreme shop through Jan. 31 and showing either their donation sticker received when they donated or confirmation of their donation on the Red Cross blood donor app.

All types of blood are needed, especially types O positive and O negative, as well as platelet donations. To make an appointment to give blood or platelets, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant negative impact and is a relentless issue regarding a decline in people donating blood, especially during the proliferation of the Omicron variant. Amid this crisis, doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more blood products become available. Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments for accident victims, cancer patients, people with blood disorders like sickle cell disease and individuals who are seriously ill and need blood transfusions to live.

”The Red Cross is grateful to Krispy Kreme for helping us thank our generous blood donors who are stepping up to help restock hospital shelves for patients in need during this historic crisis,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of Donor Services for the American Red Cross. “Our Red Cross teams are working around the clock to meet the needs of hospital patients but can’t do it alone. We hope this thank you from Krispy Kreme will help provide a ‘dozen more reasons’ for eligible individuals to make and keep their donation appointments in the days ahead.”

After making and keeping your blood donation appointment, show us how you’re enjoying your free Original Glazed dozen and sharing the importance of donating blood by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social. Learn more by visiting www.krispykreme.com/offers/redcross2022.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing e-Commerce and delivery business. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.