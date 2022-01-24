Deepspatial Inc. Expands Partner Program and Announces New Contract

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deepspatial Inc. (CSE:DSAI) (OTCQB:DSAIF) (“Deepspatial” or the “Company”), an outcome based artificial intelligence company, enabling organizations to enhance their decision making capabilities by leveraging the power of data and AI, today announced the expansion of its Partner Program and a new contract in Infrastructure and Urban Planning.

On October 5, 2021, Deepspatial announced its first partner, IPE Global, as part of the company’s Partner Program where partners will act as ambassadors for the company’s Geospatial AI solutions and services. Deepspatial has been steadily building its Partner Program with the goal of expanding into key industries & verticals.

Today, we are proud to announce the addition of a new partner and a new contract in India focusing on Health and Sanitation Planning, Waste Disposal Planning, Infrastructure Planning, and Tourism Site Planning and Development. Due to privacy reasons, this partner and client wish to remain anonymous.

The contract marks a new entry in the infrastructure and urban planning sector for Deepspatial, where its solutions will be used to support organizations and provide AI & data driven decision making for key Government personnel, ensuring a better future and quality of life for its citizens. Details about the project include identifying healthcare requirements in certain areas, identifying opportunities to minimize waste disposal, identifying road network conditions and more.

Exposure to the Infrastructure and Urban Planning sector presents a large business opportunity for Deepspatial. The global urban planning software and services market size is anticipated to reach USD 192.35 billion by 2028.1

“We are expecting several key contracts to be executed which currently stand in our pipeline that will provide Deepspatial with meaningful revenue. We anticipate these key projects will play a crucial role in Deepspatial’s success and open the door to many opportunities in the Government sector. We see a lot of gaps in parts of the world where our solutions can vastly improve the rough conditions of society, and we are excited to have the opportunity to make such an impact,” said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, CEO of Deepspatial.

1 https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/urban-planning-software-and-services-market-size-worth-192-35-billion-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301413811.html

About Deepspatial Inc.

Deepspatial is an outcome based artificial intelligence company, enabling organizations to enhance their decision-making capabilities by leveraging the power of data and AI. From finding the most efficient supply chain routes to knowing where to develop next, Deepspatial’s AI-driven platform enables its clients to visualize what’s going on, predict what’s coming, analyze data, and optimize processes to make smarter decisions for a better future. For more information, visit www.Deepspatial.ai and follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Caution regarding Forward Looking Information:

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results of the Company. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein, such as, but not limited to dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; the ability to obtain intellectual property rights related to its technology; limited operating history; general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties, and in particular, uncertainties related to COVID-19; risks related to factors beyond the control of the company, including risks related to COVID-19; risks related to the Company's shares, including price volatility due to events that may or may not be within such party's control; reliance on management; and the emergency of additional competitors in the industry.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except required by law.