CapIntel partners with Canadian financial services leader Equitable Life® to enhance experience for financial advisors and customers.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CapIntel, a financial technology (Fintech) company that supports wholesalers and financial advisors in their day-to-day workflow to deliver top-tier client service, today announced a partnership with Equitable Life. Leading companies are constantly evaluating how to remain relevant and thrive as the world evolves, and this partnership demonstrates Equitable Life’s commitment to constantly push what best-practice looks like in the financial services industry.

For more than 100 years Equitable Life has worked with advisors to support Canadians with their financial goals. As a mutual company, with no other competing interests, Equitable Life’s duty and priority rests only with clients. CapIntel’s intuitive platform is helping Equitable Life meet this commitment by enabling wholesalers and financial advisors to build, analyze, and compare portfolios and deliver personalized recommendations. The CapIntel platform streamlines these processes helping wholesalers and financial advisors have stronger, more transparent conversations with clients leading to the best client results.

“We are committed to continuously finding ways to leverage technology for the benefit of our clients and partners,” said Cam Crosbie VP, Savings and Retirement at Equitable Life of Canada. “CapIntel provides an intuitive, powerful platform that our wholesalers and advisor partners can use to grow their business by focusing on the client experience and cultivating meaningful relationships.”

The Equitable Life partnership comes at the heels of CapIntel’s partnership with IG Wealth Management and a strategic relationship with The Canada Life Assurance Company (Canada Life). This momentum signals accelerated movement among Canadian financial services leaders increasing their work with fintech companies to enhance advisor and client experience.

“Having a Canadian mutual financial services leader, like Equitable Life, use CapIntel to boost wholesaler and financial advisor effectiveness is a testament to our platform’s value,” said James Rockwood, Founder and CEO of CapIntel. “In this digital age, there is an increased desire amongst financial services companies to work more effectively using technology. Established financial services companies are advancing their capabilities through partnerships with fintechs, and we are proud to support these companies and accelerate their digital evolution.”

With over 10,000 financial advisors and 500 wholesalers now using the CapIntel platform, Canadians are experiencing the benefits of working with financial advisors who provide an efficient, personalized, and transparent experience.

As this momentum in the financial services industry continues, CapIntel will continue to develop the platform to meet the needs of wholesalers and financial advisors. Most recently, this included the addition of a client focused reforms (CFR) module released in Q4 of 2021 to support financial advisors with new compliance regulations.

About CapIntel

CapIntel is a Toronto-based financial technology company leading the way in developing intuitive, web-based applications for financial professionals. Founded in 2017, CapIntel has been on a mission to elevate personal finance, and a significant part of this means growing wealth through investments. CapIntel's platform helps financial advisors provide better service to their clients so they can get a better understanding of their investments and feel at ease knowing their future is secured. With over 10,000 advisors and 3 of the 5 Big Banks in Canada on their platform, CapIntel is transforming the advisor-client experience.

About Equitable Life

Canadians have turned to Equitable Life since 1920 to protect what matters most. We work with independent advisors across Canada to offer individual insurance, savings & retirement, and group benefits solutions to meet your needs.

Equitable Life is not your typical financial services company. We have the knowledge, experience and ability to find solutions that work for you. We’re friendly, caring and interested in helping. As a mutual company, we are not driven by shareholder pressures for quarterly results. This allows us to focus on management strategies that foster prudent long-term growth, continuity and stability. We are dedicated to meeting our commitments to clients – now and in the future.

® denotes a registered trademark of The Equitable Life Insurance Company of Canada.