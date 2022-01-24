PAR Technology Join Forces with Jolt to Bring Powerful Performance Management to Brink POS®

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a global restaurant technology company building a unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants, announced a new partnership with Jolt to integrate their popular operations management software with Brink POS. ParTech, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR).

Unified Performance Management

Based in Lehi, Utah, Jolt provides their software solution to over 300,000 restaurant managers across the globe, giving them the ability to coordinate training, schedules, text notifications, time clocks and more from their phone or mobile device.

The integration of Jolt with Brink POS is being welcomed by Jolt users, as it eliminates the need for double entry and double maintenance when using both systems. Brink POS users can now enjoy Jolt’s solutions for team accountability, digital food safety, and employee performance while only having to maintain a single record for each employee.

Powerful PARtnership

Both organizations look forward to watching the new partnership flourish. “Many Jolt customers already use Brink, making seamless integration with PAR’s ecosystem the next logical step,” said Bob Gibson, Chief Revenue Officer at Jolt. “Beyond that, all PAR customers can now take advantage of our industry-leading back-office solutions.”

“PAR’s partnership with Jolt is a perfect example of how we’re striving to put power back into the hands of owners and operators when it comes to all areas of restaurant operations,” added Chad Horn, Senior Manager of Partner Sales Enablement at PAR. “Integrated solutions like Jolt add critical tools Brink POS that aid with back-office strategy and diligence at a time when they are needed the most.”

ABOUT JOLT

Jolt is a tablet-based software used to manage daily operations for restaurants. Owners and managers get a real-time look at daily operations from their phone, and in-store tablets keep staff accountable and on task. Jolt includes a training library, drag-n-drop schedule builder, text notifications, a time clock, and more. Trusted in thousands of restaurants across the globe, Jolt has helped over 300,000 users complete over 700 million tasks. Visit them at www.jolt.com or connect on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

For more than 40 years, PAR’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of leading loyalty solutions provider Punchh Inc., PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.