Advanced IT Concepts (AITC) Receives $800M Total Engineering and Integration Services (TEIS) IV Contract Award

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advanced IT Concepts (AITC), Inc., a leading systems integration firm providing Information Technology (IT), Training, Simulation and professional services and solutions to the Department of Defense (DoD) and federal government announced that it has received one of five prime contractor awards under the ten-year Multiple Award (MA) Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ), with a maximum ordering of $800M Total Engineering & Integration Services (TEIS) IV program.

The focus of the TEIS IV contract is to provide engineering and integration of Information Systems, Cyber Security, Classified Audio Visual Systems, Data Analytics, Cloud Solutions, Satellite Communications, and several other emerging technologies across the globe. Customers include PEO STRI, PEO Aviation, PEO EIS, DISA, AFRICOM, JCSE, NETCOM, JMRC, JRTC, USFK, AMC, DHA, Army CIO-G6, INSCOM G6/GISA, and countless others.

“AITC has been continuously supporting critical ISEC efforts for more than ten years. We are looking forward to ten more years of partnership and mission support,” says David Gardner, AITC’s CEO. “This award validates AITC’s exceptional past performance trajectory, unparalleled capabilities and innovation and keen customer focus,” continues Gardner.

AITC has supported ISEC and their customers in Korea, Germany, Belgium, Saudi Arabia, Honduras, Uruguay, and numerous other CONUS locations with unclassified and classified efforts. With its Sierra Vista team, and in addition to ISEC, AITC also supports the United States Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) and the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence (ICoE).

“To better support ISEC and other FT Huachuca customers, we established a complete Program Management Office (PMO) in Sierra Vista,” says Rob Kessler, AITC’s TEIS IV Program Manager. “In addition to Program Management and Proposal support, our PMO includes Contracts, HR, Recruiting, Engineering, and Finance personnel for a self-sustaining and independent organization,” continues Kessler.

AITC congratulates the other TEIS IV large business awardees General Dynamics IT, NCI Information Systems, M.C. Dean, Inc. and the only other small business awardee besides AITC, Teksynap Corp.

“We are grateful to God for the blessing and to ISEC for the opportunity,” says Gabriel Ruiz, AITC’s founder and President. “We are looking forward to continue working with ISEC and its customers to transform and protect mission critical systems to support our warfighters,” adds Ruiz.

About Advanced IT Concepts (AITC):

Advanced IT Concepts, Inc. (AITC) is an Information Technology (IT) and Training Solutions Systems Integrator focused on the federal government and the Department of Defense (DoD). With efforts in Germany, Belgium, Korea, Honduras, Saudi Arabia, and several other countries and more than fifteen CONUS locations, AITC offers its customers end-to-end solutions and a true global reach. AITC is an SBA 8(a) and SDVOSB certified small business. Visit our website for more information at www.aitcinc.com.