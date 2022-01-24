First Class Air Holdings Partners with Aviation Inflatables and Survival Products

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com) is pleased to announce that through First Class Air Holdings (www.firstclassairsupport.com) it has made an investment in and partnered with Aviation Inflatables and Survival Products (www.avi-aviation.com) to support its strategic growth plan.

Isac Roths, CEO of First Class Air Holdings, commented, “Aviation Inflatables and Survival Products are known across the aviation industry as premier providers of emergency equipment products and services. We are excited to have German and his team join First Class Air Holdings and are committed to providing best-in-class customer service. We believe there are significant revenue synergies, with an opportunity to bring superior value and innovative solutions to a broad set of cargo freighter and commercial aviation customers.”

Aviation Inflatables is the largest independent evacuation slide, raft, and life vest MRO facility in the Americas serving the aerospace industry. Aviation Inflatables is a licensed FAA and EASA repair station, aftermarket distributor, and PMA licensee/manufacturer with an onsite DER. Survival Products is the leading manufacturer of life rafts and related products for general and corporate aviation as well as the marine industry. Survival Products manufactures a series of 4-12 person FAA-approved, TSO life rafts with distributors and certified service/repairs stations worldwide.

German Alvarez, Founder and President of Aviation Inflatables and Survival Products, commented, “First Class Air Holdings and O2 are a great fit for our organization and will help us reach our full growth potential. This partnership will allow us to grow our geographic presence, make strategic investments in our organization, and enhance our capabilities for customers. Isac and I share the same vision for the future and we are excited to partner together.”

Charlie Miller of O2 Investment Partners commented, “We are honored to welcome the Aviation Inflatables and Survival Products team to First Class Air Holdings. The combination of Aviation Inflatables, Survival Products, and First Class Air Holdings is highly complementary, adding proprietary MRO services, exceptional engineering capabilities, and new customer relationships to the platform. German has built a great team and terrific business and we look forward to supporting his strategic growth plans.”

About First Class Air Holdings

First Class Air Holdings distributes aftermarket aircraft components worldwide, performs FAA certified maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, and provides end of life aircraft disassembly and storage solutions. First Class Air Holdings is headquartered in Louisville, KY with additional support locations in Miami, FL; Pensacola, FL; Victorville, CA; Istanbul, Turkey; and the United Kingdom. Additional information is available at www.firstclassairsupport.com.

About Aviation Inflatables and Survival Products

About O2 Investment Partners

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to acquire majority interests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com.