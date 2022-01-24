SoundOn Global Receives Strategic Investment From Taiwan Mobile

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SoundOn Global (SOG), Taiwan’s #1 podcast platform and the only Chinese Language hosting partner of Apple Podcast in Taiwan, announced that it has received a strategic investment from Taiwan Mobile (TSWE: 3045), Taiwan’s leading telecommunications group.

SoundOn Global provides consumers with a suite of audio products, including Podcast Originals, Podcast Hosting Services, Social Audio Entertainment Platform, Podcast Player and 360° Audio Advertising Service. In 2021, SoundOn Global acquired Goodnight, the region's leading social audio service and expanded its audio footprint beyond podcasts. At the end of 2021, SOG’s number of users exceeded 11 million and more than 50% of these users are from overseas markets including the US.

MyMusic, Taiwan Mobile’s audio-streaming service subsidiary currently has more than 6 million registered users. According to its data, 82% of its users listen to both music and podcasts, and 90% of its top programs are hosted on SOG. By partnering with SOG, SOG’s programs would be added into MyMusic’s audio library, giving MyMusic’s users seamless access to listen to the latest and widest selection of programs. Through the partnership, the number of podcast programs on MyMusic is estimated to grow by 20% and the number of podcast episode listens is estimated to grow by 40%.

“SoundOn Global is committed to connecting the world through audio and we are very excited to be working with Taiwan Mobile to achieve this. We look forward to working closely with Taiwan Mobile on content diversity, marketing, monetization and more, to usher in the golden era of the audio entertainment market.” said Andy Huang, CEO of SoundOn Global

Jamie Lin, President of Taiwan Mobile, shared, “Taiwan Mobile is committed to bringing the world’s best technology applications and entertainment services to Taiwan’s consumers. We see great potential in the global podcast and audio market. Since the launch of ‘Podcast Zone’ on MyMusic in 2020, the platform now has more than 1 million episodes which help to drive continuous growth in the number of registered users and number of podcast / music listens. SoundOn Global has a close community and a high degree of expertise in the field of podcast and audio entertainment. We expect that, through our partnership with SoundOn Global, both platforms will be able to share resources, create synergies, attract more talented creators, and jointly lead the positive development of podcast and audio entertainment industry.”