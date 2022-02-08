Dooap Integrates Vertex Tax Compliance Solution with its Accounts Payable Automation

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dooap, a leading Accounts Payable (AP) automation provider for Microsoft Dynamics environments, today announced that it has integrated its AP automation solution with a tax compliance solution from Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERX), a global provider of tax technology solutions. The seamless technology will enable companies to manage taxes easily and automatically within their AP processes to maintain regulatory compliance.

“We built the integration as a response to customer requests for an AP solution that works seamlessly with Vertex, as well as Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance,” said Mikko Hytönen, Dooap CEO. “By integrating with robust tax technology from Vertex, we are helping AP teams work more efficiently, as well as enhancing the entire customer experience. Thanks to Dooap’s modular architecture, we can simply integrate with third-party solutions from companies like Vertex to quickly address evolving customer needs, enabling them to take advantage of new capabilities and emerging technologies.”

About the integration

Vertex technology helps keep companies tax compliant through automatic, consistent and accurate tax updates, maintenance of jurisdictional changes and current tax policy data. By integrating Vertex, Dooap and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance, tax info becomes automatically updated within the ERP, and Dooap’s AP solution reads and uses the same information, delivering a high-quality customer experience.

“We are pleased to integrate our end-to-end tax solution with Dooap’s AP automation to help more companies efficiently manage the complex, continually changing regulatory environment within their ERP and AP solutions,” said Vertex Vice President of Channel Sales Bradd Wildstein. “Our tax engine handles nexus, customer location, tax types, as well as the most updated tax rates and rules, removing the need to track these manually.”

With this new Vertex integration, Dynamics 365 Finance customers now have the option of implementing Dynamics 365 Finance, AP automation and tax compliance all in one.

About Vertex

Vertex is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,300 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Dooap

Dooap, based in Austin, Texas, provides a leading, Microsoft certified and preferred AP automation solution for the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance platform. The company’s technology is a mobile-first, cloud native AP solution built from the ground up on Microsoft’s Azure cloud, specifically for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and AX2012. Its easy-to-use technology increases efficiency, mobility, and accuracy, while reducing processing costs. For more information, visit www.dooap.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.