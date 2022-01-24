Actor and Activist Jaime King Joins Allara as Investor and Director of Impact

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allara, the first comprehensive care platform to support and empower the one in ten women with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), today announced actor and activist Jaime King has joined the team as investor and Director of Impact.

PCOS affects one in ten women of childbearing age, and it is estimated that half of women go undiagnosed. Allara’s first-of-its-kind collaborative care platform launched in June of last year and has since welcomed thousands of women to its community, with an engaged waiting list of 15,000 women. Allara provides real-time, on-demand virtual care with a comprehensive and dynamic approach from a range of specialist providers on the platform.

Actor, filmmaker, activist and mother Jaime King has been outspoken about her struggles with infertility, so the partnership with Allara was a natural platform for King to inspire and empower women, while bringing awareness to and destigmatizing the conversation around PCOS. After nearly eight years and nine doctors, King was finally diagnosed with PCOS and endometriosis. Following five miscarriages, five rounds of in vitro fertilization (IVF), 26 intrauterine inseminations (IUI), and four and a half years of trying to conceive, King ultimately conceived her first child naturally.

"When I was presented with the opportunity to join the team at Allara, there was an immediate connection," said King. "Having experienced such a confounding journey myself and seeing so many other women suffer, I prayed for something like this to directly identify and address the overwhelming and obvious void in women’s healthcare. No one should ever have to spend years of their life trying to figure out what's going on with their health like I did. I'm grateful and humbled to be on this journey with the radically conscious and disruptive team at Allara, on a mission to make a difference in the lives of millions of women.”

Much like Jaime's experience, the path to a PCOS diagnosis and treatment often requires multiple visits to siloed specialists. Allara’s collaborative care model combines cutting-edge medical care, nutrition counseling, lifestyle coaching, and community support, all built into an on-demand digital health platform. Diagnosis and treatment are streamlined and backed by a specialized group of care professionals and medical advisors in reproductive endocrinology, gynecology, nutrition and holistic wellness.

It was Rachel’s personal journey to her diagnosis of PCOS at a young age that led her to found Allara. After spending countless hours, and a lot of time and money seeking advice from multiple specialists to figure out what was going on with her body, she knew there had to be a better way.

“I started Allara because women deserve a better way forward,” said Rachel Blank, Founder, and CEO of Allara. "Jaime's experience and genuine passion for the awareness of PCOS aligns perfectly with our mission. We're thrilled to have her on board to amplify PCOS awareness, as well as the conversation and progress surrounding it. The healthcare system needs to prioritize women’s health and we're committed to doing our part at Allara.”

In addition to Allara’s treatment program for PCOS, Allara recently launched a metabolic and hormonal Diagnostic Tool. The test is designed to uncover and address a set of markers, providing clarity around a range of symptoms - from physical indications like weight gain and acne to “invisible” symptoms like fatigue and anxiety. The diagnostic tool measures several factors to determine next steps: Allara tests for LSH, FH, Testosterone, AMH, thyroid levels, and more, to determine potential hormonal imbalances and conditions like PCOS. Additionally, the test analyzes metabolic factors including insulin resistance, cholesterol levels, vitamin deficiencies, and inflammation levels.

Allara is currently available in fifteen states including: CA, TX, FL, NY, MD, VA, PA, GA, IL, CT, NC, MI, OH, WA and MA, with plans to expand to all 50 by the end of 2022.

About Allara:

Allara is the first chronic care platform for women with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), making expert-led, holistic healthcare accessible online. PCOS is one of the world's most common hormonal disorders, affecting 1 in 10 women of reproductive age—and yet, far too many women lack the care, support, and answers they need to manage their symptoms effectively. Allara is here to change that.