TuxCare Providing Critical Security Patches for ULA Rocket Launch for U.S. Space Force

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TuxCare, the enterprise Linux support and services company and home of KernelCare Enterprise live patching service, provided critical security patches for the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket launch today. This USSF-8 mission includes an attachment of a U.S. Space Force payload related to national security. TuxCare’s live vulnerability patching capabilities provide real-time patch support and management for the Atlas 5 rocket control systems, which are powered by Linux.

This launch of the U.S. national security mission for the Space Force's Space Systems Command marks the 148th flight for the ULA and the 93rd national security mission.

“Partnering to ensure the quality of the Linux infrastructure on a Space Force mission is an example of the trust our customers have in TuxCare. It is truly an honor for us to work together with ULA to get critical payloads to space safely and efficiently,” said Jim Jackson, president and chief revenue officer of TuxCare. "Supporting, maintaining, and securing critical components of enterprise Linux systems is what we do."

“We are honored that the U.S. Space Force has entrusted ULA to participate in these critical missions. It speaks to the high quality of work of every partner within ULA. This is not the first mission to support national security, and it will not be the last because of the dedication and skill set of everyone involved,” said Tory Bruno, ULA’s president and chief executive officer.

This mission marks the 75th Atlas V to launch from Cape Canaveral, Fla. The two Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program (GSSAP) spacecraft have successfully used ULA Delta IV Medium+ (4,2) rockets in July 2014 and August 2016 to deploy the first two pairs of surveillance satellites into space.

For more information on TuxCare services, see https://tuxcare.com/.

About TuxCare

TuxCare is on a mission to make open source Linux enterprise grade by automating, simplifying, and enhancing enterprise Linux operations. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, TuxCare develops Linux kernel live security patching, standard and extended support services for Linux, used by enterprises, service providers, governments, oil and gas companies and universities all over the world.

TuxCare is approaching one million production workloads secured and supported by its services, has more than 4,000 customers and partners globally, and dedicated analysts and developers that together have more than 450 years' worth of Linux experience along with a passion for delivering the best customer care.

About ULA

ULA is the nation’s most experienced and reliable launch service provider, with more than a century of combined heritage. ULA has successfully delivered more than 140 missions to orbit that aid meteorologists in tracking severe weather, unlock the mysteries of our solar system, provide critical capabilities for troops in the field, deliver cutting-edge commercial services and enable GPS navigation.