BetterHelp Partners with The Hidden Dream to Support Immigrant Communities

BetterHelp, the world's largest therapy service, recently announced a partnership with The Hidden Dream, a non-profit created to raise awareness of the struggles faced by visa immigrants, share resources, and create a community to uplift the immigrant community.

BetterHelp will donate 150 months of therapy to members of The Hidden Dream. This partnership is BetterHelp’s most recent social impact initiative and continues its mission of making mental healthcare more accessible to everyone.

“ There should be no obstacles to getting mental healthcare for anyone who seeks it and we’re grateful that BetterHelp can provide that reality for young immigrants looking to access mental healthcare through our partnership with The Hidden Dream,” said Alon Matas, BetterHelp Founder and President.

Many US immigrants are confronted with barriers to accessing mental healthcare, as childhood visa arrivals are unable to get work permits and thus lack the income and resources necessary to access mental healthcare. With partnerships such as this one between BetterHelp and The Hidden Dream, there are fewer roadblocks on the way to getting mental healthcare that everyone deserves.

“ The Hidden Dream is grateful to partner with BetterHelp to reduce the barriers to mental healthcare for the visa immigrant community. Mental health struggles are rarely acknowledged in our community and the trauma from living life in immigration status limbo is a heavy burden for a young immigrant to bear. The stress, pressure, and uncertainty that comes from being on a visa cannot be ignored and we are confident this resource will help many members in the visa immigrant community,” said Sumana Kaluvai, Co-Founder and Executive Director of The Hidden Dream.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest therapy service, facilitating over 5,000,000 video sessions, voice calls, chats, and messages every month. We set out on a mission to make sure everyone has easy, affordable, and private access to high-quality therapy. Since 2013, over 30,000 licensed, accredited, and board-certified therapists from BetterHelp’s network have helped more than 2,000,000 people face life’s challenges and improve their mental health.

About The Hidden Dream

The Hidden Dream was built to raise awareness of the struggles faced by visa immigrants, share resources, and build a community to uplift immigrants who have spent several years in this country without a pathway to citizenship. They provide scholarships, develop guides, mentorship programs, host workshops and create a myriad of other resources to serve as a direct service organization for the visa immigrant community.