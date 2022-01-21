Therma-Tru and LARSON Introduce Innovative Integrated Storm and Entry Door System

Therma-Tru, in partnership with LARSON, introduces the Impressions integrated storm and entry door system. Designed to outperform expectations, the system features premium quality and seamless style. (Photo: Business Wire)

MAUMEE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Therma-Tru, in partnership with LARSON, introduces the Impressions integrated storm and entry door system. Designed to outperform expectations, the system features premium quality and seamless style.

The Impressions integrated storm and entry door system is the first of its kind, with the storm door integrated flush into the brickmould portion of the door frame, creating a purposeful, cohesive unit that provides a seamless look. The storm door comes with an interchangeable screen, allowing ample fresh air into the home.

The storm door features a maintenance-free finish and is available in a selection of popular colors that are color matched to Therma-Tru PrismaGuard paint or stain.

“We’re excited to partner with LARSON, a strong industry leader, on this integrated system,” said Mark Ayers, senior vice president of marketing and product development for Therma-Tru. “The Impressions integrated storm and entry door system is a beautiful, functional product that makes it easier for homeowners to bring fresh air and natural light into the home while still feeling safe and secure.”

The Impressions integrated storm and entry door system features retractable pin hinges, enabling a quick and intuitive installation experience, and a revolutionary hidden closer with Click&Hold technology that provides a smooth operation and keeps the storm door wide open when needed. The storm door is easy to install at the jobsite in just three simple steps, after the installation of the entry door.

For more information about the Impressions integrated storm and entry door system, visit thermatru.com/newproducts.

