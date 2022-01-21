Allego Enters into Strategic Partnership with ARCOS A355 Motorway, Subsidiary of VINCI Autoroutes

PARIS & ARNHEM, Netherlands & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allego Holding B.V. (“Allego” or “the “Company”), a leading pan-European electric vehicle charging network that recently announced a business combination with Spartan Acquisition Corp. III (“Spartan”) (NYSE: SPAQ), today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with ARCOS, a subsidiary of VINCI Autoroutes, to build a charging site along the A355 motorway in France.

The A355 Motorway is highly trafficked, with, on average, more than 28,000 individual vehicles using the road each day. Allego expects to continue to build additional sites along the highway in the coming years.

Allego’s new charging site will be located at the Aire de la Bruche service area on the A355 motorway, at Strasbourg Metropole’s east-west bypass. The project will install a total of 5 chargers including FC 50 kW (fast) chargers with two CCS, CHAdeMo and Type 2 sockets, and HPC 150-300 kW (ultra-fast) chargers full CCS sockets. The Aire de la Bruche charging site is expected to be operational in January 2022, and will also offer a restaurant and other facilities.

“We are pleased to expand our charging footprint alongside this well-trafficked motorway,” said Mathieu Bonnet, CEO of Allego. “As the market for electric vehicles continues to rapidly grow, vehicle owners require proportional scaling of charging equipment, and we are very pleased to partner with ARCOS to expand charging infrastructure in France. We look forward to continuing to advance e-mobility across all of Europe.”

About Allego

Allego delivers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses and trucks, for consumers, businesses and cities. Allego’s end-to-end charging solutions make it easier for businesses and cities to deliver the infrastructure drivers need, while the scalability of our solutions makes us the partner of the future. Founded in 2013, Allego is a leader in charging solutions, with an international charging network comprised of more than 26,000 charge points operational throughout Europe – and growing rapidly. Our charging solutions are connected to our proprietary platform, EV-Cloud, which gives us and our customers a full portfolio of features and services to meet and exceed market demands. We are committed to providing independent, reliable and safe charging solutions, agnostic of vehicle model or network affiliation. At Allego, we strive every day to make EV charging easier, more convenient and more enjoyable for all.

About Spartan Acquisition Corp. III

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III is a special purpose acquisition entity focused on the energy value-chain and was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, amalgamation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Spartan is sponsored by Spartan Acquisition Sponsor III LLC, which is owned by a private investment fund managed by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please visit www.spartanspaciii.com.

