Altasciences Chosen by Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Conduct First-in-Human Study of Epoladerm™ for Chronic Pain Associated with Osteoarthritis of the Knee

LAVAL, Quebec--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altasciences is pleased to have been chosen by Virpax® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Virpax”) (NASDAQ:VRPX) to conduct a first-in-human study of Epoladerm™ (diclofenac epolamine) for chronic pain associated with osteoarthritis of the knee. This treatment is supplied in a pre-filled device for administration as a topical spray film.

The study will be conducted in Q2 2022 at Altasciences’ clinical pharmacology unit in Montreal, Canada. “We look forward to working with Altasciences to accelerate the development of this analgesic treatment and provide robust data in support of the 505(b)(2) FDA approval pathway,” stated Virpax’s Chairman & CEO, Anthony P. Mack.

Virpax’s proprietary technology provides a pre-filled canister for the therapeutic application of a clear, fast-drying spray film that is thinner than a standard liquid bandage. This technology offers convenience and eliminates the need for messy creams or gels.

Altasciences leverages decades of experience conducting first-in-human clinical trials, a vast database of study participants, and state-of-the-art bioanalytical facilities to provide expert guidance and personalized solutions. Ingrid Holmes, Altasciences’ Vice President, Global Clinical Operations, says, “We are proud to partner with Virpax to help move this important therapeutic further along the path to regulatory approval.”

Altasciences transforms the traditional outsourcing paradigm by simplifying and streamlining drug development solutions, whether for a single service or a synchronized approach to CRO and CDMO services, from lead candidate selection to clinical proof of concept, and beyond.

