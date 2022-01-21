Global Learning and Educational Toys Market (2021 to 2030) - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Learning and Educational Toys Market by Product Type, Age Group, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global learning and educational toys market was valued at $49,973.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $81,295.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Learning and educational toys is a category of toys that play a crucial role in the growth and development of children. They are important in brain development as learning and educational toys aid in acquiring logical and reasoning skills and help in gaining spatial reasoning. Playing with toys and board games assists children in learning as well as building social and communication skills. The rise in demand for strategy-based & educational-based toys among children propels the growth of the learning and educational toys market.

In addition, the Chinese government last year relaxed its decades-old one-child policy, allowing all couples to have two kids to address the challenge of an aging population. Thus, the number of kids is expected to increase in the coming years, thereby positively impacting the market growth. According to the World Bank, around 25.6% of the global population is under the age of 14. Large consumer base and expanding young population in developing countries, such as India and China, propel the demand for toys especially in the Asia-Pacific region.

The global learning and educational toys industry is growing steadily, with China, India, Brazil, and African countries outperforming the average market growth rate. Rise in disposable incomes and favorable demographics have resulted in increased propensity to spend on toys and entertainment products. With the expansion of family entertainment centers, there is high growth of the market in countries such as India, China, and other South East Asian nations. Growing middle class, increasing per capita income, and proliferation of schools are generating high demand for toys. Players operating in the region are rapidly diversifying their offerings beyond their traditional domains.

Furthermore, emergence of an alternate entertainment medium, such as smartphones and tablets, and trade disputes further intensify challenges for the engaged stakeholders.

The learning and educational toys market is segmented into product type, age group, sales channel, and region. By product type, the global market is classified into building sets, games and puzzles, sports and outdoor toys, and others. By age group, it is studied across up to 5 years, 5 to 10 years, and above 10 years. By sales channel, the market is divided into hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, departmental stores, online channels, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Emergence of games in bars and cafes providing impetus to the market

Growth in demand from children and young population

Reduction of carbon footprints and environment-friendly initiatives to augment market growth

Restraints

Tariff duties to restrict market expansion

Growth in digitalization and widespread penetration of smartphones hampering the learning and educational toys industry

Opportunities

Rapid Growth of online retail platform

Untapped opportunities in developing markets

