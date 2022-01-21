Global Baby Powder Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis & Forecasts Report, 2016-2020 & 2021-2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Baby Powder Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Talc-based, Talc-free), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), by Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global baby powder market size is expected to reach USD 1.69 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.6%

Asian countries are witnessing stable demand for baby care products. Countries, such as India, Cambodia, and Malaysia have high birth rates. Also, a rise in the number of pregnancies during the lockdown has increased the demand for baby care products in the region.

The rising demand for e-commerce channels is shifting consumer preference towards the purchase of personal care products. E-commerce channels allow price-sensitive consumers to compare prices online and find the ideal deal. For instance, during the pandemic, in India, MyGlamm Brand launched 80 products under the baby chakra brand.

The growing popularity of e-commerce channels has shifted the market dynamics across several regions. Several manufacturers are utilizing these channels to advertise their products. The capability to choose from a wide range of products coupled with attractive discounts has encouraged a number of consumers to shop online. In addition, companies are entering into partnerships with high-end luxury retailers to sell their products across various markets outside their base country.

The pandemic has impacted product demand. A rise in housing prices and increasing female employment rates are affecting the birth rates across several regions. The fertility rates have been falling in developed regions, such as North America and Europe. For instance, the Total Fertility Rate (TFR) in the U.S. fell from 2.1 to 1.6 from the year 2007 to 2020.

Baby Powder Market Report Highlights

On the basis of product, the global market has been categorized into talc-based and talc-free

The talc-free segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 due to the high demand for the cornstarch-based products

The offline distribution channel segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2020

This growth can be credited to the availability of a wide range of personal care products, such as cosmetics and foods, under a single retail store

In 2020, Asia Pacific was the leading regional market owing to the increased per capita expenditure on baby care products, such as diapers and baby food

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Product Outlook

2.3 Distribution Channel Outlook

2.4 Regional Outlook

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Introduction

3.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Baby Powder Market

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Driver Impact Analysis

3.4.1.1 Growing demand for organic baby powder

3.4.1.2 Increasing awareness towards baby hygiene

3.4.2 Restraint Impact Analysis

3.4.2.1 Health risks associated with talc powder

3.4.3 Industry Challenges

3.4.4 Industry Opportunities

3.5 Business Environment Analysis

3.5.1 Industry Analysis: Porter's Five Forces

3.6 Roadmap of Baby Powder Market

3.7 Market Entry Strategies

3.8 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1 Consumer Trends & Preferences

4.2 Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.3 Consumer Product Adoption

4.4 Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. Baby powder Market: Product Analysis and Estimates

5.1 Product Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.2 Talc-Based

5.3 Talc-Free

Chapter 6. Baby Powder Market: Distribution Channel Analysis and Estimates

6.1 Distribution Channel Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

6.2 Online

6.3 Offline

Chapter 7. Baby Powder Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

Chapter 8. Competitive & Vendor Landscape

8.1 Key Global Players, Recent Developments, & their Impact on the Industry

8.2 Key Company Categorization

8.3 Vendor Landscape

8.3.1 Key company market position analysis, 2020

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Company Overview

9.2 Product Benchmarking

9.3 Strategic Initiatives

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Pigeon Corporation

Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Amishi Consumer Technology Pvt. Ltd.

KCWW

Artsana USA, Inc.

Green Team Distribution

The Clorox Company

Himalaya Wellness Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c7luf4