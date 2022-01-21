Digital Collectibles Platform Blockparty Partners With Warner Music Group

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital collectibles platform Blockparty today announced its first major label partnership with Warner Music Group (WMG), granting WMG artists access to cutting-edge Web3 technology in the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The collaboration enables Warner Music artists to be among the very first creators to leverage Blockparty’s decentralized exchange (DEX), a community-focused trading platform that allows collectors to swap digital assets in a way that hasn’t existed until now.

For the first time ever, with Blockparty’s DEX, artists and creators will have the opportunity to participate in NFT swaps. Those using the DEX have the option to bundle-sell their NFTs, where they can combine existing NFTs to swap, trade or sell. By cutting out the middleman, creators, artists, collectors and fans alike can now connect directly like never before through this unique experience.

“We’re elated to be working with Warner Music Group, a company that continues to sit on the edge of technological and entertainment-based innovation. We look forward to tapping into our expertise and creativity as we work with individual artists to ensure they have all of the tools they need to participate in Web3 and do so in ways that are unique to them, their brand and their communities,” says Vladislav Ginzburg, CEO of Blockparty. “Early access to our DEX will give WMG artists the ability to both expand their audience to reach Web3 enthusiasts, and foster deeper connections with their existing community by amplifying fan experiences.”

Oana Ruxandra, Chief Digital Officer & EVP, Business Development, WMG adds: “As technology and consumption patterns evolve, it’s imperative that we equip our artists and songwriters with all of the tools they need to participate in the virtual economy. This partnership with Blockparty furthers WMG’s Web3 reach by empowering artists and songwriters to craft their own digital stories through NFTs.”

Driving the collaboration forward is the first NFT drop with Warner Music Finland’s superstar STIG, who’s releasing a series of NFTs. As an artist who is familiar with the blockchain landscape, STIG is planning to use these tools to launch NFTs that capture his iconic moustache and array of trendy 5 panel caps - a nod to wearables found in the metaverse and his ambitions to participate within it.

To learn more about how Blockparty is connecting communities with the artists, creators and the brands they love, visit https://www.blockparty.co/.

About Blockparty

Blockparty, an early adopter of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) having minted its first NFT in 2018, powers next generation e-commerce to help creators and collectors bridge the gap between new audiences and the NFT community. As a lead developer of NFT Protocol and its Decentralized Exchange, its NFT platform allows consumer enthusiasts to fully create, own, sell, and trade digital assets and engage with brands around the world in more efficient and connected ways, and enables creators to build more valuable relationships by giving collectors the opportunity to engage and contribute to their personal communities. Founded in 2017, Blockparty was built with community in mind and supports all brands, artists, creators, fans and collectors’ efforts to connect with each other through NFTs. For more information, visit https://www.blockparty.co/

About Warner Music Group

With a legacy extending back over 200 years, Warner Music Group (WMG) today brings together artists, songwriters, and entrepreneurs that are moving entertainment culture across the globe. Operating in more than 70 countries through a network of affiliates and licensees, WMG’s Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as 300 Entertainment, Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, Canvasback, Elektra, Erato, First Night, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’, Warner Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. WMG’s music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, has a catalog of over 1 million copyrights spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century. Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, the independent artist and label services company – as well as next gen artist services division WMX, which includes consumer brands such as Songkick, the live music app; EMP, the merchandise e-tailer; UPROXX, the youth culture destination; and HipHopDX, the hip-hop music news site. In addition, WMG counts storytelling powerhouse Warner Music Entertainment and social media content creator IMGN among its many brands.