Appfire Acquires Numbered Headings from Avisi Apps

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Appfire, a leading provider of software that helps teams solve modern challenges with digital solutions, today announced it has acquired Numbered Headings, one of the most popular Confluence apps, from Atlassian Marketplace partner Avisi Apps. Numbered Headings will join Appfire’s suite of publishing tools to improve collaboration for teams of all sizes. As part of the One Appfire initiative, Numbered Headings will become fully integrated into the Appfire brand for a more streamlined customer experience with the Appfire platform.

Since its release in 2008, Numbered Headings has become one of the top-selling apps for Confluence and helped thousands of organizations focus on their content. Numbered Headings allows users to automatically number enclosed headings within their Confluence pages in any format they choose – decimals, lower/upper Roman, Latin, and Greek – or apply custom formatting.

“The largest category for Confluence apps is publishing, and Numbered Headings is a leader in that space,” said Randall Ward, Co-Founder and CEO of Appfire. “We’re thrilled to be working with our long-time friends at Avisi to bring Numbered Headings into the toolbox of publishers and teams dedicated to making work flow.”

By identifying and filling whitespace in the marketplace, Appfire aims to solve team challenges of all sizes. As a part of that mission, Appfire has several top-selling products across its core product categories. Within its publishing software, Appfire aims to streamline collaboration for teams by making it easier to create and share content.

“Appfire and Avisi share a common goal of identifying challenges in the marketplace with innovative solutions, so Appfire makes sense as a natural next home for Numbered Headings,” said Gert-Jan van de Streek, Founder of Avisi Apps. “Appfire’s rapid growth and sophistication will allow Numbered Headings to continue its trajectory as one of the top Confluence tools on the Atlassian Marketplace.”

Learn more about Appfire and the One Appfire initiative at appfire.com/one-appfire.

About Appfire

Appfire is a global authority in the Atlassian ecosystem. Appfire’s popular solutions help teams with Workflow Automation, Product Portfolio Management, IT Service Management, Business Intelligence and Reporting, Administrative Tools, Agile, Developer Tools, and Publishing. The company has the largest portfolio of apps on the Atlassian Marketplace with 200,000 active installations worldwide. Learn more at www.appfire.com.