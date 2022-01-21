University of Phoenix Sponsors Social Roots Mental Health Summit

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix is proud to support the Social Roots, LLC event “ATTITUDE: A Mental Health Summit for African American Women 2022” held on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

According to the American Psychological Association, African Americans and women of all ethnicities are disproportionately more likely to experience poverty, exposure to crime, food insecurity and housing affordability as sociopolitical factors that also negatively impact mental health. These stressors combined with racial prejudice, historical trauma, and gender inequality can contribute to mental health conditions attributable to chronic stress, including anxiety, depression, and high-risk behaviors.

With 34% of its students identifying as African American and 69% identifying as women, the University of Phoenix recognizes the need to support programming and events that provide resources to their students and underrepresented communities.

The Social Roots event, created by and for the African American community, aims to challenge attitudes and stigma about mental and behavioral health experienced in African American communities. The event is intended to provide a safe space to learn, engage, and explore mental health concerns with African American women professionals. Attendees will have the opportunity to choose from diverse and culturally relevant workshops.

Founded by Roicia Banks, MSW, Social Roots, LLC, provides a wide range of social work services focusing on African American and Indigenous communities.

Learn more about the event here.

