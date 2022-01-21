Nintendo News: Banjo-Kazooie Arrives on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Today, With The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Up Next

Launching today, experience a magical adventure with an unlikely duo when the Banjo-Kazooie game Beak Bombs its way onto Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online library – available to everyone with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. (Graphic: Business Wire)

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Launching today, experience a magical adventure with an unlikely duo when the Nintendo 64™ game Banjo-Kazooie Beak Bombs its way onto Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online library – available to everyone with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. Join a honey bear named Banjo and a breegull named Kazooie as they fly, swim and fire eggs across a multitude of wild locales on their mission to rescue Banjo’s sister Tooty from the wicked witch Gruntilda in this action game. Originally released in 1998, this marks the first time this title has appeared on a Nintendo system in over 20 years – guh-huh!

In the Banjo-Kazooie game, you’ll venture forth with the titular (sometimes-squabbling) pair on a journey that will take you from the top of Spiral Mountain, along the shark-infested Treasure Trove Cove to the icy hazards of Freezeezy Peak and back. Luckily with Kazooie spending most of her time inside Banjo’s backpack, they’re like two heroes in one! With the two of them (and you, of course) working together, nothing can stand in your way. Play the original Banjo and Kazooie adventure with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership today!

An ominous fate also awaits you next month – unless you can avert it, that is – when the Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask game makes its time-twisting debut on Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online library in February. In this Nintendo 64 classic, Link has just three days to save the world before the moon itself comes crashing down, destroying Termina and everyone inhabiting it.

The new Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership plan features all the same great benefits of a Nintendo Switch Online membership, but with access to classic Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games with added online play, as well as access to the Animal Crossing™: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC* at no extra cost.

Members in both Nintendo Switch Online plans can enjoy online play and the Save Data Cloud feature in a large selection of compatible games, along with access to over 100 classic NES™ and Super NES™ games, a smartphone app that enhances features of supported games, and the competitive online battle game PAC-MAN™ 99.

Both plans also provide a great way to connect and play compatible games online with friends and family around the world. With online play in compatible games like Mario Golf™: Super Rush, Animal Crossing™: New Horizons, Pokémon™ Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon™ Shining Pearl, Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate, Mario Kart™ 8 Deluxe and many others, a Nintendo Switch Online membership can help you experience everything Nintendo Switch has to offer.

For more information about all the benefits and services available with the Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack memberships, and to learn about a free seven-day Nintendo Switch Online trial, go to the Nintendo Switch Online section on the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu or visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.

Nintendo Switch Online or Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required. Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership required to access Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online and SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online libraries of games. Free Nintendo Switch Online trial automatically converts to 1-month auto-renewing membership unless automatic renewal is turned off by the end of the free trial. Credit card/PayPal account required for 18+. Free trial cannot be redeemed by a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership nor by a Nintendo Account with an active Individual Membership or Family Membership. Persistent Internet, compatible smartphone and Nintendo Account age 13+ required to access some online features on the app, including voice chat. Data charges may apply. Online features, Save Data Cloud and Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app features available in compatible games. Not available in all countries. The Nintendo Account User Agreement, including the Purchase and Subscription terms, apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

*Full version of game required to use DLC. Sold separately.

