Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Expansion of its Partner Network for Oral and Dental Products in the U.S. and China

WOODSTOCK, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing patented Microcyn® technology-based stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound, eye, oral and nasal care, disinfectant use and dermatological conditions, today announced that it has added Salus Medical as an additional distribution partner in the United States for dental care and expanded its oral and dental care lines to China via a partnership deal with Anlicare International.

Sonoma entered into a non-exclusive agreement with Salus Medical to distribute Endocyn® root canal irrigant through their existing dental channels. In addition, Salus Medical will expand on their cutting-edge dermatology offerings with Sonoma’s Microcyn® RX and Regenacyn® Plus products and have non-exclusive distribution rights for Microcyn® wound care products.

“We believe Endocyn root canal irrigant will be a great addition to our product portfolio at Salus Medical. Both Endocyn and the Microcyn line of products fit with our strategy of being dedicated to delivering value to the U.S. healthcare system while combining quality and economy,” said Hernan Alvarez, President of Salus Medical.

Additionally, on January 18, 2022, Sonoma and Anlicare agreed to cooperate to complete the regulatory work necessary to obtain licenses in China to distribute Sonoma’s Microcyn® technology-based dental and oral products. Anlicare will bear the regulatory costs and in return, Sonoma agreed to grant Anlicare exclusive rights for selling and distributing oral and dental care products in China.

“We see the strength of Sonoma’s Microcyn technology in the prevention of infection and reduction of bacteria and microorganisms and believe Sonoma’s Microcyn technology will be beneficial for dentistry and general oral care for both professional and consumer use,” commented Sherwin Hu, CEO at Anlicare International.

“We are pleased to add Salus Medical and Anlicare to our growing network of distributors for our oral and dental products, and we continue to seek distribution partners for our proprietary Microcyn technology that is truly superior in terms of antimicrobial impact, shelf stability and safety,” said Bruce Thornton, COO of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals.

About Salus Medical

Since 2012, Salus Medical is a national wholesale distributor based in Phoenix, Arizona. As generic wholesaler or generic pharmaceutical distributor, Salus Medical has been focused on delivering economy and value to its clients. Due to its focus on client’s needs, Salus Medical has experienced tremendous growth within its short history. As Salus Medical has developed over the years, it has formed strategic relationships with a wide variety of suppliers nationwide, enabling Salus Medical to supply a range of low-cost yet high-quality products. By offering a broad portfolio of products, Salus Medical is able to service multiple medical facilities and providers within the healthcare continuum including pharmacies, clinics, surgery centers, and hospitals.

About Anlicare International

Founded in 2012, the founders and management team of Anlicare International come from top Chinese pharmaceutical companies with decades of valuable experience of the Chinese pharmaceutical and medical device markets. Anlicare has been working closely with leading international medical companies and top medical clinical teams in China in various medical fields to bring and commercialize innovative medical devices and consumables into the Chinese market.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care, disinfectant use and dermatological conditions. The company’s products reduce infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner. In-vitro and clinical studies of hypochlorous acid (HOCl) show it to have impressive antipruritic, antimicrobial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Sonoma’s stabilized HOCl immediately relieves itch and pain, kills pathogens and breaks down biofilm, does not sting or irritate skin and oxygenates the cells in the area treated assisting the body in its natural healing process. The company’s products are sold either directly or via partners in 54 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company’s principal office is in Woodstock, Georgia, with manufacturing operations in Latin America. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact busdev@sonomapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the “company”). These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as “continue,” “develop” and “expand,” among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the company’s business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks that regulatory clinical and guideline developments may change, scientific data may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, protection offered by the company’s patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the company’s products will not be as large as expected, the company’s products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to meet the company’s cash needs, fund further development, as well as uncertainties relative to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic development, varying product formulations and a multitude of diverse regulatory and marketing requirements in different countries and municipalities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals™, Microcyn®, Endocyn® and Regenacyn® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.