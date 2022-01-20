Worldwide Baby Potty Training Seat Industry to 2026 - Key Drivers and Challenges - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Global Baby Potty Training Seat (Stand-alone, Toilet Adapter) Market Outlook, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the market categorized into By type (Potty Seat & Potty Chair), By Sales Channel (Specialty Stores, Super/Hyper Market, and Online & Other), By Market (Overall, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific & Middle East- Africa) By Country, By Company, along with trends & forecast of the baby Potty Training Seats Market around the world.

A potty chair is a plastic toilet made specifically for training babies. They are mostly standalone and portable. These seats are easily attached to the regular toilet so that the child can sit comfortably. The overall Potty Training Seats (Chair & Seat) Market including Potty Training Seats and potty chairs grew with a historic CAGR of 4.05% in the period of 2015-2020. Divided into two major segments of Potty Training Seats and potty chairs, the market is dominated by the potty seat segment. These products help the kids overcome the anxiety of using toilets. They are seats are available in different colors and designs. The rising standard of living and the increase of the parent's concerns about the overall potty training is increasing the market demand for potty training seats globally. The market is expected to reach a value of USD 1608.27 Million by the end of the forecasted year of 2026.

The global market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, which together in 2020 accounted for 57.65%. The removable potty seat is portable and is no need to clean up after use. The increasing disposable income has made the parents spend more on their babies. Also, the rapid growth of the training centers for kids is having a positive impact on the market in developing countries. In the forecasted period, the market of the Middle East & Africa is expected to grow with the highest an anticipated CAGR of 7.51%. The marketers are now focusing on additional features like handles and ladders to make the use of the seat much more easy & convenient. This is also to let the market growth in the coming period.

Classified into three segments, the market is dominated by the specialty store segment, which accounted for a share of 45.88% in the year 2020. The height of the toilet can intimidate children. Also, due to the high cost, some parents shy away from buying the products. The limited availability of potty training seats in rural areas hampers the growth of the potty training seat market. The online sales channel is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.94% in the anticipated CAGR.

