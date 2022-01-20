Global Baby Bath Tub Market Outlook to 2026 - Featuring Primo, Combi and Fisher Price Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Global Baby Bath Tub (Hammock, Inflatable, Foldable/Collapsible, Others) Market Outlook, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses trends and markets for the Baby Bath Tub Market. To achieve clarity, the market has been studied from different facets by appropriately segmenting the market. The market has been classified into product types- Standard Plastic Baby Bath Tub, Hammock Baby Bath Tub, Inflatable Baby Bath Tub, Foldable/ Collapsible Baby Bath Tub & Others. Further different sales and distribution channels have been analyzed by categorizing them into Supermarket & Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Online sales channels, and others. The market is studied across 5 major regions and 19 major countries.

Babies are not advised to bathe in the grown-up tubs, as it can be highly difficult to keep them afloat while bending over the basin. Not only to the child, it can be difficult for the parent also as they might face back & knee pain by the end of the bath. Baby bathtubs are lightweight and thus compact and portable. This has allowed the market for the baby bathtub market to grow with a CAGR of 2.64%. The recent innovation in the bathtub segment is a temperature gauge, which is a color-changing drain plug or a sticker-like strips. Some of the premium tubs come with a digital gauge. The parents prefer bathtubs with smooth edges and an overhanging rim, as it makes handling easy and much less likely to scratch the baby. By the end of the year 2026, the market is expected to grow to a value of USD 790.41 Million.

Even though the market has a large number of international brands, the increasing number of local players is to be a threat in the market. Foldable baby bathtubs, standard plastic baby bathtubs, convertible baby bathtubs, inflatable baby bathtubs, hammock baby bathtubs, and cushion bathtubs are a few of the popular infant bathtubs. Bathtubs are designed in a way to enable the baby to lean back while having their head above the water. Of all the different varieties of bathtubs in the market, the market has a high revenue generation from a standard plastic tub, while the foldable tubs hold less than 10%.

Globally, the market is led by the Asia Pacific, closely followed by North America and Europe, all contributing more than 25% to the market share in 2020. With the change in economic condition and the improved living standard, the baby bathtub market is expected to grow significantly in Latin America, and Middle East & Africa regions. Moreover, the spending power of consumers in developing countries is expected to boost demand for baby bathtubs during the forecast period.

One of the main trends expected to catalyst the market growth in the coming years is the availability of multifunctional baby bath kits. Primo, Combi, Fisher-Price, Peg Perego, and Puj are a few of the major companies in the market, profiled in this report.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v25t7s.