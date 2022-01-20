AVYA Skincare Selected as A Brand to Watch in 2022

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AVYA Skincare, a leader in Advanced Ayurvedic Science, was selected as “A Brand to Watch in 2022” by CEW, the beauty industry’s leading global membership association.

“We are honored and humbled,” says Deepika Vyas, Co-Founder and CEO, AVYA Skincare. “As a woman and minority owned company, we are excited and grateful for the support we have received from the cosmetic industry, including our retail partners, press and community. Just a few years ago, this kind of support was unimaginable, however there has been a tectonic shift felt by many new BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) brands where the industry has come forth in a profound way to recognize the disparity of opportunity and inclusion, and acted on its commitment to support minority businesses.”

Earlier in October, AVYA Skincare was awarded an Allure Best of Beauty 2021 for its Nourishing Hand Treatment with citrus stem cell technology. Originally developed for the face, the brand chose to use the formula for the hands shortly after COVID-19 began. “Listening to our consumers and providing them with only the highest-quality, medical-grade products has always been at the core of who we are as a brand,” says Tanuj Nakra, M.D., F.A.C.S., Co-Founder and Head of Product Development, AVYA Skincare. “We knew they were craving an efficacious formula that would help protect and heal chapped hands which was an increasing problem due to the frequent handwashing and hand sanitizing brought by the pandemic.”

Despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, AVYA Skincare experienced double digit growth in sales in 2021, with nearly four times growth in some retail channels as a result of the brand’s quick nimble decisions.

Future goals for AVYA Skincare in 2022 include expanding its retail footprint in the US, developing new products with cutting-edge clean Ayurvedic formulas, collaborating with minority and development councils, and growing the AVYA Foundation to help support underserved communities.

In addition to the brand’s co-founders, AVYA Skincare’s executive team includes Lisa Yarnell, an experienced beauty industry veteran serving as Chief Operating Officer and Board Advisor. The Parent Company, Global Beauty Science Holdings, Inc., is a privately held Delaware Corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information visit www.avyaskincare.com