BNP Paribas and The City University of New York Launch New Fellowship Program

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BNP Paribas, Europe’s leading financial institution, and The City University of New York (CUNY), the US’s largest public university, today announce the launch of an exciting new initiative: The BNP Paribas Global Finance Fellowship. This fellowship, a partnership between BNP Paribas and CUNY, gives local CUNY students an opportunity to engage and learn about BNP Paribas and the finance industry, as well as begin new careers in finance.

The BNP Paribas Global Finance Fellowship includes monthly workshops and one-on-one mentoring for students from BNP Paribas’ industry professionals. The fellowship encourages diverse talent to consider a career in finance by finding internships and building a professional network. The objective of the mentorship relationship is to facilitate student’s professional and personal development with the mentor’s own first-hand experience.

As part of the program, CUNY students will apply to CUNY administrators, identifying areas of interests and qualifications. A joint BNP Paribas-CUNY panel will evaluate applications, awarding 22 fellowships to CUNY students. Students will be regularly evaluated on their progress and have the opportunity to consult with school counselors and bank representatives throughout the program.

Eligibility requirements include:

CUNY students attending a 4-year college program

Graduation year of 2024

Desire to secure a summer 2023 internship in the investment banking, global markets, technology, operations, or risk departments

All majors accepted

Strong analytical, synthesis, and communication skills

Quick learners who are detail-oriented and self-motivated

Individuals who are enthusiastic, energetic, curious, and innovative

BNP Paribas believes that developing early talent is the future, and is dedicated to cultivating an environment of knowledge, sharing and collaboration. With close to 4,000 employees in the greater New York area, this is one of many initiatives demonstrating BNP Paribas’ commitment to the local community.

“ The City University of New York is always looking for new, innovative ways and willing partners in the private sector to level the playing field in favor of our hard-working students and help them gain the in-demand skills and real-world professional experience that the job market requires,” said CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez. “ These new fellowships created in conjunction with BNP Paribas, will do just that, while also allowing CUNY students an opportunity to create their own personal and professional networks, upon which they will build their future success.”

José Placido, CEO of CIB Americas for BNP Paribas, said, “ BNP Paribas is pleased to partner with CUNY to launch The BNP Paribas Global Finance Fellowship. We are proud to support the local New York community by helping bright and diverse students to advance professionally.” Emmanuelle Bury, Chief Compliance Officer for BNP Paribas Americas, who spearheaded the program added, “ BNP Paribas is thrilled to launch this initiative. Mentoring 22 deserving students provides them the tools to develop a lasting career in finance, while fostering an environment of diversity, knowledge, and collaboration. We look forward to welcoming the inaugural class in 2022.”

About CUNY

The City University of New York is the nation’s largest urban public university, a transformative engine of social mobility that is a critical component of the lifeblood of New York City. Founded in 1847 as the nation’s first free public institution of higher education, CUNY today has seven community colleges, 11 senior colleges and seven graduate or professional institutions spread across New York City’s five boroughs, serving over 260,000 undergraduate and graduate students and awarding 55,000 degrees each year. CUNY’s mix of quality and affordability propels almost six times as many low-income students into the middle class and beyond as all the Ivy League colleges combined. More than 80 percent of the University’s graduates stay in New York, contributing to all aspects of the city’s economic, civic and cultural life and diversifying the city’s workforce in every sector. CUNY’s graduates and faculty have received many prestigious honors, including 13 Nobel Prizes and 26 MacArthur “Genius” Grants. The University’s historic mission continues to this day: provide a first-rate public education to all students, regardless of means or background.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas is the European Union’s leading bank and key player in international banking. It operates in 68 countries and has more than 193,000 employees, including nearly 148,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main fields of activity: Retail Banking for the Group’s retail-banking networks and several specialized businesses including BNP Paribas Personal Finance and Arval, Investment & Protection Services for savings, investment and protection solutions, and Corporate & Institutional Banking, focused on corporate and institutional clients. Based on its strong diversified and integrated model, the Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) to realize their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. In Europe, BNP Paribas has four domestic markets: Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg. The Group is rolling out its integrated retail-banking model across several Mediterranean countries, Turkey, Eastern Europe as well as via a large network in the western part of the United States. As a key player in international banking, the Group has leading platforms and business lines in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific.

BNP Paribas has implemented a Corporate Social Responsibility approach in all its activities, enabling it to contribute to the construction of a sustainable future, while ensuring the Group's performance and stability.

About BNP Paribas in the USA

BNP Paribas has built a strong and diversified presence in the United States to support its client base. The bank employs close to 14,000 people and has had a presence in the USA since the late 1800s. Bank of the West serves over 2 million individuals and small & businesses through a network of around 600 branches and business centers. Large corporate and institutional clients are serviced by BNP Paribas’ Corporate & Institutional Banking franchise that has a presence in the main US cities, in addition to a global reach through a network of offices in EMEA and APAC. The bank also offers asset management services through BNP Paribas Asset Management as well as Real Estate and Fleet Services through partnerships.

For more information, please see www.usa.bnpparibas.com/en/.