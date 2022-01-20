Medly Selects RELEX to Drive Accurate Forecasting, Replenishment, Promotions, and Allocation Across Stores and DCs

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medly Pharmacy, a full-service digital pharmacy that provides free same-day delivery for prescriptions and specialty health and wellness products, will partner with RELEX Solutions, provider of unified retail planning solutions, to integrate and optimize their supply chain. The RELEX solution will service Medly’s retail stores and eCommerce business across the United States, driving forecast accuracy and replenishment efficiency.

“We trust RELEX as a partner who provides us not only with a highly scalable solution but also industry expertise and best practices,” says Scott Miller, Medly SVP Retail and eCommerce. “RELEX has a strong record of delivering fast, successful implementations, which is crucial to support our rapid growth.”

“We are excited to be partnering with Medly in their mission to provide exceptional pharmacy services both in-store and online as well as support them as they grow,” says Carlos Victoria, SVP of Sales at RELEX. “At RELEX, our experience with both pharmacy and quick commerce make us an ideal partner to help them improve their forecast accuracy, availability, and inventory costs.”

About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions is a leading provider of cutting-edge retail optimization software that’s built for the age of Living Retail, where change is the only constant. We help retailers adapt to every future, faster.

Our cloud-native Living Retail Platform delivers AI across all retail functions and at retail scale, eradicating siloes, rigidities and inefficiencies along the way. We offer a fast lane to value that builds from a foundation of radically improved demand forecasting and supply chain optimization. Our customers leverage this enhanced supply chain visibility into exponential benefits — optimizing their space, allocation, workforce, promotion, and markdown strategies, all within our unified platform.

Today, RELEX is a hyper-growth company with 350+ customers who love us — ask any of them for a frank and independent assessment of our team and solutions. RELEX is trusted by leading brands including AutoZone, PetSmart, The Vitamin Shoppe, Big Lots, and Thrive Market, and has offices across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

About Medly

Medly Pharmacy is a full-service, digital pharmacy that provides same-day free delivery. Medly Pharmacy is the fastest-growing digital pharmacy in the United States, having raised $100 million in a Series B fundraising round in July 2020 to democratize access to the pharmacy across the nation. Medly’s digital experience makes managing prescriptions simple, efficient, smart, and most importantly, safe for customers. More information can be found at https://medly.com/en-us.