Ryan Pollreisz Appointed Studio Manager at Imagendary Studios

IRVINE, Calif. & SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Imagendary Studios, a subsidiary of FunPlus, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ryan Pollreisz to the position of Studio Manager. Prior to joining Imagendary on January 3, Ryan served as VP Artist Management at Sony Pictures Imageworks and brings over 20 years of film-making experience with Academy Award Winning titles such as Golden Compass, Life of Pi and Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse. Imagendary Studios, acquired by FunPlus in 2021, is currently working on its first original AAA development using Epic Games’ latest Unreal 5 Engine. Their first animated trailer will be released later in 2022.

“This is an exciting new chapter for me,” said Pollreisz. “Gaming and film technologies are merging, and it is important for me personally and for the whole Imagendary team to be at the forefront of the latest innovations and to capitalize on them. The team here is exceptionally talented, and I can’t wait to work alongside them to deliver the future of entertainment experiences.”

“With his wealth of leadership experience in the industry and expertise building world-class content creation studios from the ground up, Ryan possesses the qualifications to lead Imagendary to grow into a truly global pan-entertainment company,” said Wei Wang, founder of Imagendary Studios and Chief Creative Officer at FunPlus. “We’re delighted to have him on board to lead our growth efforts in the coming months.”

In addition to the arrival of Pollreisz, the studio has announced the expansion of its operations in both Asia and the US. In little more than a year, the studio has already grown to more than 100 employees between its Irvine, California and Shanghai offices. The team continues to recruit world-class talents from the global market to build a truly international first-class content creation team. They project to add another 100 employees in North America within the next two years.

“We value talented individuals, especially those who have a passion for creating. We want to build a community centered around respect for talent and craftsmanship. At the same time, each one of us has a sense of responsibility, which comes from honoring and respecting our mission for premium-quality content creation,” emphasized Wei Wang.

About Imagendary Studios

Imagendary Studios was founded in January 2021 and is led by Wei Wang, a high-profile ex-Blizzard Principal Artist, renowned for his work on franchises such as World of Warcraft, Diablo, Hearth Stone, Overwatch, and StarCraft. In its first year Imagendary assembled a global team of award-winning AAA veterans from the video game industry’s most recognized studios. With a wealth of AAA development experience and a passion for innovation in entertainment, Wei Wang aspires to “build a next generation content development pan-entertainment company with the goal to create premium quality products for the global market that push the boundaries between games and movies.” Imagendary Studios is based in Irvine, California and Shanghai, China. For more updates and information, you can follow them on their website (www.imagendary.com), Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About FunPlus

Founded in 2010, FunPlus is a world-class, independent game developer and publisher headquartered in Switzerland and with operations in China, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Russia, and the United States. As an organization that fosters the best creative and diverse talent in the world, and employs nearly 2,000 people, the company has developed and published games that have ranked in the #1 spot in nearly 70 countries, including State of Survival, King of Avalon and Guns of Glory. FunPlus studios include KingsGroup, Puzala, Seven Games and Imagendary Studios, each with a focus on developing a unique brand of innovative games for global audiences. FunPlus is the founder of FPX（FunPlus Phoenix), one of the world's most successful esports organizations, and the 2019 League of Legends World Champions. Visit www.funplus.com to find out more.