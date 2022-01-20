Atar Capital Acquires the Assets of Metco Landscape

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atar Capital, a Los Angeles-based global private investment firm, announced today that it acquired the assets of Metco Landscape (Metco) on December 31, 2021. Metco is the largest privately owned landscape company in Colorado and the established market leader in providing landscape maintenance and development services across the state. Current plans include renaming the business in the near future. This is Atar Capital’s sixth transaction in 2021, with four completed in the month of December alone. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Cyrus Nikou, founder and managing partner of Atar Capital, commented, “This latest transaction aligns well with Atar’s investment criteria and domain expertise, particularly in the area of facilities management. 2021 was an exceptional year for Atar Capital and confirms the success of Atar’s investment model and capabilities in the context of continued challenging market conditions. We look forward to an equally active and successful 2022.”

Robert Lezec, senior managing director for Atar Capital, said, “We are excited to work with a team that has led the industry as the preferred supplier for many general contractors, home builders and other large commercial clients across Colorado over the last three decades through their commitment to consistently delivering the highest levels of service quality. Moreover, the company is uniquely positioned in a market with very favorable economic and population trends that provide tangible prospects for growth over the next few years.”

Atar’s investment team for the transaction included Founder and Managing Partner Cyrus Nikou, Senior Managing Director Robert Lezec, Managing Directors Stanley Huang and Vijay Mony and Director T.J. McCaffrey. Dykema provided legal counsel, GHJ provided tax advisory services and Raymond James served as the exclusive sell-side financial advisor in the transaction.

About Atar Capital

Atar Capital is a global private investment firm that acquires a wide range of lower middle market businesses exhibiting opportunities for growth, revitalization and significant value creation. Atar Capital’s principals have completed more than eighty-five private equity transactions across North America, Europe and South America.

Atar Capital’s combination of operational expertise, industry knowledge and investment experience provide a unique edge in creating value and working as a true partner with its portfolio companies. The firm assists in activities ranging from growing the business to improving operations and financial performance, leveraging all available resources and talent within Atar’s leadership team, as well as its bench of seasoned senior advisors with deep sector and functional expertise. For more information, please visit www.atarcapital.com.